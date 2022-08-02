Hancock College will offer a 14-week film course taught by award-winning filmmaker and retired Hancock film professor Jeanine Moret from Sept. 7 through Dec. 7 in Santa Ynez.

"Film as Art and Communication" will be held from 5 to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday evenings at the Santa Ynez Valley Center, located in Building R on the east side of the Santa Ynez Valley High School campus, off North Refugio Road.

The course will cover a variety of international film styles, themes and directors with an emphasis on the ways film communicates through acting, photography, sound and editing, a college spokesperson said.

“It’s great to be able to bring a filmmaker’s perspective to a film studies class,” Moret said. “I’ve found that many students are curious about the production process, and I love discussing what goes into making a film and how students can chart a path into film production work if that is their goal.”

The spokesperson said during Moret’s tenure as a full-time faculty member at Hancock College, she coordinated the college’s multimedia and animation programs.

She received her Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of California, Los Angeles with an emphasis in documentary film. At UCLA, Moret served as a teaching assistant for sound classes and crewed sound on such culturally diverse films as Arlene Bowman’s "Navajo Talking Picture," Charles Burnett’s "My Brother’s Wedding," Alex Cox’s "Repo Man," Billy Woodberry’s "Bless Their Little Hearts" and Alicia Rodriquez’s "La Bicicleta."

Early in Moret’s career, she produced, shot and edited "Banderani," filmed in a remote village in the Bolivian Andes, and later was recruited as location manager and assistant to the producer on the experimental film "Powaqqatsi" — a six-month production that took her to Peru, Bolivia, Brazil, England and other international locations.

She also shot, co-produced and co-edited the one-hour PBS documentary "Song Journey," which followed female drummers on the pow-wow circuit across the American plains.

In addition, Moret served as the camera assistant for the Washington, D.C., time-lapse sequences featured in Oliver Stone’s biopic, "Nixon."

Following her retirement as a professor at Hancock, Moret continues to teach part time and currently works for Monty Roberts Productions.

“The magic and power of a good movie never cease to move me. As a teacher, I get to hunt continuously for great films to show and discuss in class,” Moret said. “I enjoy showing movies that engage the students, especially when they have a lot to say about it afterwards.”

To register for the film class and other fall courses at Hancock, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/fall.