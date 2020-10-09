Retrofitted military helicopter joins Santa Barbara County’s Air Support Unit

A 2004 Sikorsky HH-60L helicopter joined the Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Fire Air Support Unit on Thursday after being retrofitted from a military-grade aircraft to one that can fly firefighting and public safety missions.
Designated Copter 964, the former U.S. Air Force Pave Hawk was purchased in 2019 and most of the time since then has been in Alabama, where it received all-new state-of-the-art avionics, paint and rescue hoist, transforming it into a Firehawk, county officials said.
The public got its first look at the helicopter at Santa Ynez Airport Day shortly after its purchase.
Officials acknowledged Direct Relief International for raising more than $1.15 million to offset the cost of the retrofitting.
In addition to increased stability in high winds and being outfitted with top-of-the-line night-flying equipment, Copter 964 will significantly increase the abilities of the Air Support Unit’s medium-size Bell UH-1 Huey aircraft stationed at Santa Ynez Airport, officials said.
The Firehawk has an increased lift capacity that will improve firefighting abilities, delivering 1,000 gallons of water in one drop compared to 300 gallons for the Huey, said County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
It can also carry 12 passengers, including two critically injured patients, compared to five passengers and one critically injured patient on the Huey, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Top speed of the Firehawk is 218 mph, compared to 138 mph for the Huey, so it can respond to incidents more quickly and have shorter turnaround times for refueling and refilling with water when fighting wildfires, they said.
The installation of a fixed belly tank to carry water, which requires modifying the landing gear to raise its level when parked, will complete the helicopter’s conversion to a Firehawk.
Bertucelli noted a helicopter with a fixed belly tank can drop firefighters at a fire and immediately attack the flames with water, whereas a helicopter using a water bucket would have to drop off firefighters, then return to a staging area to attach and fill the bucket before returning to the fire front.
A fixed belly tank also can be filled while the helicopter is on the ground, which is standard practice for nighttime firefighting operations.
Copter 964 is expected to be operationally ready for fire-related missions in fall 2021 after the belly tank has been installed and the pilots, mechanics and other Air Support Unit staff have completed focused training.
