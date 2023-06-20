Longtime community leader Rev. Randall Day, rector of St. Marks in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos, was recently honored at CommUnify's 17th annual Champions Dinner and Awards event, alongside three other recipients.

Each year the event recognizes individuals, nonprofit organizations, and businesses whose dedicated work in the community makes Santa Barbara County a better place.

According to outreach coordinator Joni Kelly, 200 guests attended the sold-out event at The River Grill at Alisal Ranch in Solvang, including community leaders, business owners and nonprofit directors.

The dinner was supported by more than 60 corporate and in-kind sponsors throughout Santa Barbara County and raised $216,154, according to Kelly, who noted that lead sponsor CenCal Health offered a $100,000 dollar-for-dollar match of funds. Funds raised are earmarked for seven programs provided by CommUnify’s Family & Youth Services division, she said.

Patricia Keelean, CommUnify CEO, credited the community for its generosity and continued support which make possible the delivery of crucial social programs to local youth.

“These greatly needed funds will help CommUnify to expand our programs that empower the youth of Santa Barbara County and provide them with additional support services including case management, behavioral health, life skills, and educational activities, helping these vulnerable adolescents to transform their lives and find a path to success and a brighter and more stable future," she said.

2023 Awardees

Accepting the award on behalf of Deckers Brands was Michelle Apodaca, director of Deckers Gives, and Santa Maria Elks "Exalted Ruler" Aaron Castellano. Both Day and CommUnify's Lorraine Neenan accepted their own awards.

CommUnify recognized Day as "a compassionate and thoughtful leader to many within the parish and throughout Santa Barbara County," who through his dedication and serving on various community boards — "and the daily example he sets — continues to be a friend to those in our community who are most in need."

Deckers Brands was acknowledged "for their essential work supporting nonprofits through the “Deckers Gives” program," and the Santa Maria Elks "for their commitment to making philanthropy integral to their mission through their charitable works."

Neenan was honored upon retirement for her more than 20 years of service at CommUnify, leading the agency's efforts to provide quality early education to more than 1,000 pre-kindergarten children and their families via the agency's Head Start program. According to CommUnify, Neenan manages 23 Head Start and Early Head Start campuses and over 200 staff.

"CommUnify is so grateful for her years of service and for her dedication and commitment to the education and well-being of children in our county," the agency said.

Day is recognized

Day, who is in his 38th year of ordained ministry, serves on the board of the Santa Barbara Foundation and Dunn School in Los Olivos, and is a part-time, on-call chaplain at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Since 2008, Day has served as rector of St. Mark's and more recently made it his personal mission to renovate the church kitchen to one grand enough to serve the greater community.

SYV Community Kitchen, located inside the parish hall adjacent to the church, was a longtime vision in the making, spanning years of extensive planning, renovations and work toward getting the necessary approvals from county agencies.

The work — which involved multiple members of the community, he said — began to take shape in 2019 until the kitchen finally received the green light in the spring of 2022 to open to the greater community.

Day said the kitchen upgrade was designed to serve as a hub for a wide range of programs addressing food insecurity both locally and across the county. It was also designed to serve as an economic resource for low-income families desiring to increase their take-home pay through cottage food ventures.

“Our hope for the SYV Community Kitchen at St. Mark’s is that it will not only feed the community, but build the community and bring people together," he said. "We see ourselves as part of the wider community, helping to meet needs through a variety of offerings."

The kitchen, which became the hub for food preparation and meal pickup for delivery to homebound seniors during the height of the pandemic, now serves as the site for ongoing feeding programs, including Saturday breakfasts and holiday dinners. It also is the site for meal preparation to be delivered offsite to the Summer Picnic in the Park program for children in the Santa Ynez Valley.

