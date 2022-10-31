A motorcycle rider was seriously injured Saturday night when his bike crashed on Highway 135 south of Orcutt, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Graciosa Road and left motorcycle debris strewn across the highway.
County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason said the rider, who was not identified, suffered major injuries and was stabilized at the scene by County Fire firefighter-paramedics.
He was then flown by CalSTAR helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
The California Highway Patrol office in Santa Maria had no additional details on the crash.