A local nonprofit started by a Righetti High School student donated care packages to adolescent pediatric patients at Marian Regional Medical Center.
The Be Strong You’re Loved organization was founded by Juliana Rodriguez, 17, following a craniotomy procedure in 2019. Rodriguez says the nonprofit is devoted to inspiring joy, love and encouragement to children and teens who are hospitalized.
The group brought care packages to adolescent pediatric patients on Tuesday at Marian. The packages included popular items for teenagers and were called "distraction bags." The kits included socks, coloring books, markers and the UNO card game.
Rodriguez was 13 years old when she was diagnosed with Chiari malformation and underwent a craniotomy. According to the Mayo Clinic, Chiari malformation is a condition in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal and occurs when part of the skull is misshapen or smaller than is typical, pressing on the brain and forcing it downward.
A craniotomy is the surgical removal of part of the bone from the skull to expose the brain.
Rodriguez says she was hospitalized for two weeks at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.
"The recovery in the hospital was hard, which I did not expect," Rodriguez says on her group's website. "During this recovery, I was in pain and uncomfortable. It was a bit overwhelming."
Rodriguez says she had a few setbacks that required her to return to the hospital.
"It was during my second admittance to the hospital that the child life services coordinator, Sandie, gave me a distraction bag," Rodriguez said. "This distraction bag had a journal, a pen, a wand and other items to help me pass the time and gave me something to do when I was feeling up for it.
"It made me feel happy to receive this small gift."
Not long after receiving her own distraction bag, Rodriguez wanted to help those in her similar position receive some, too.
"I made my first donation in 2020 and was happy to expand my donations in 2021," Rodriguez said. "I have a vision of growing my nonprofit so I can bring joy to children that are hospitalized to help them and their families through that experience."
Rodriguez says she is now healthy and has been fully released by her neurosurgeon to live life as a normal teenager.
For more information on the organization, email bestrongyoureloved@gmail.com. Donations to the group can be made on its website.