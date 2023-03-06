030523 MC fatal, Foxen Cyn, SBCFD.jpg

Investigators' orange paint marks the locations where tires came to rest after a motorcycle struck a car on Foxen Canyon Road, killing the rider, Sunday morning in this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

An 18-year-old man was killed Sunday morning when the motorcycle he was riding crashed head-on into a car on Foxen Canyon Road south of Tepusquet, the California Highway Patrol said.

The rider, identified by Righetti High School students as a senior at the school, was apparently riding southbound in the 7600 block of Foxen Canyon Road about 9:50 a.m. when his Yamaha street bike crossed a double yellow line into the path of a northbound Honda Accord.

Scott Safechuck, spokesman for Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which sent two units to the crash, said that despite lifesaving efforts, the rider was declared dead at the scene from injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Honda, who were not identified, were uninjured in the crash, Safechuck said.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein said counseling services have been made available to students, teachers and staff following the crash.

