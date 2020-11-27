You are the owner of this article.
Risen from the ashes: Shaw's Steakhouse reopens for takeout orders
‘Everyone is happy to have it back’

Nearly two years after a two-alarm fire destroyed Shaw's Famous Steakhouse & Tavern in downtown Santa Maria, the beloved eatery is back in business and offering takeout orders of tri-tip, barbecue ribs and burgers to the hungry masses. 

The restaurant officially opened Tuesday, with the original menu unchanged and a pickup table set up outside the entrance. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state's purple tier, indoor dining is currently not permitted in Santa Barbara County. 

Despite the inability to have a grand reopening, community members still have been supportive and showing up for long-awaited steak meals, Shaw's manager Eric Spies said.

"It's been a pretty good response. Everyone is happy to have it back," Spies said.

The early-morning Jan. 3, 2019, fire that investigators believe was likely caused by arson gutted both Shaw's Steakhouse and neighboring Sergio's Furniture, leading to a major restoration for both businesses.

Shaw's, Sergio's fire
Shaw's Famous Steakhouse & Tavern and Sergio's Furniture and Mattress burn on Jan. 3, 2019.

At Shaw's, this included clearing of debris, restructuring of the walls and roof, and repaving and painting of the parking lot over the past two years, as well as another round of permits and inspections needed for the restaurant to reopen. 

Renovations also are continuing at the Sergio's Furniture building, with the store temporarily relocated into the Santa Maria Town Center.  

On Friday, Santa Maria resident and Shaw's fan Vincent Juarez was happy to be back at the restaurant with his partner, even if just to get a to-go order.

"We've had some date nights here, for sure," Juarez said. "We were so sad when it closed — we had a gift card that we never got to use." 

After it closed due to the 2019 fire, Juarez said he kept an eye on the renovation of the restaurant but was still not expecting it to reopen so soon.

010319 Shaw's fire 06.jpg
A Santa Maria firefighter directs water onto the fire from the top of the 107-foot ladder truck on Jan. 3, 2019, at the gutted interior of Sergio's Furniture and Mattress in Santa Maria.

"We knew it was coming, but I was still surprised," he said. 

The reopening has been long-awaited by passionate fans of the steakhouse, with over 1,800 community members joining a Facebook group to discuss renovation updates and reminisce about delicious offerings on the menu.

On Tuesday, Shaw's co-owner Angel Guggia posted in the group, thanking community members for their patience and support leading up to the reopening, even though full indoor dining is restricted for the time being.  

"Although it isn’t exactly what we’d hoped for, we are excited to open the 'doors' to Shaws again! We are so grateful for our patient and loyal customers who have waited almost two years for this day," Guggia said. 

Shaw's Steakhouse is located at 714 S. Broadway and open from noon to 8 p.m. for takeout orders, seven days a week. 

112820 Shaw's Reopen 07
The renovated Shaw's Famous Steakhouse & Tavern, pictured Friday, reopened this week for to-go orders nearly two years after a major fire devastated the business. 
Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

