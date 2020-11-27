Risen from the ashes: Shaw's Steakhouse reopens for takeout orders

At Shaw's, this included clearing of debris, restructuring of the walls and roof, and repaving and painting of the parking lot over the past two years, as well as another round of permits and inspections needed for the restaurant to reopen.

Renovations also are continuing at the Sergio's Furniture building, with the store temporarily relocated into the Santa Maria Town Center.

On Friday, Santa Maria resident and Shaw's fan Vincent Juarez was happy to be back at the restaurant with his partner, even if just to get a to-go order.

"We've had some date nights here, for sure," Juarez said. "We were so sad when it closed — we had a gift card that we never got to use."

After it closed due to the 2019 fire, Juarez said he kept an eye on the renovation of the restaurant but was still not expecting it to reopen so soon.

"We knew it was coming, but I was still surprised," he said.

The reopening has been long-awaited by passionate fans of the steakhouse, with over 1,800 community members joining a Facebook group to discuss renovation updates and reminisce about delicious offerings on the menu.

On Tuesday, Shaw's co-owner Angel Guggia posted in the group, thanking community members for their patience and support leading up to the reopening, even though full indoor dining is restricted for the time being.

"Although it isn’t exactly what we’d hoped for, we are excited to open the 'doors' to Shaws again! We are so grateful for our patient and loyal customers who have waited almost two years for this day," Guggia said.