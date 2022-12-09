The apparent rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus in Santa Barbara County is believed by public health officials to mirror the increase reported statewide, posing the greatest threat to very young children and seniors with pre-existing conditions.

But they noted the virus, commonly referred to as RSV, is always around, and the recent increase is the indirect result of all the precautions taken since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the state in early 2020.

Paige Batson, deputy director of the County Public Health Department, said there are three “winter viruses” circulating now — influenza, RSV and COVID-19.

“It’s difficult to track the exact number of [RSV] cases in the county because, like influenza, it’s not a reportable disease,” Batson said. “The activity is high [in the county], but it’s high across the state.”

She said the same is true for influenza, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized COVID-19 activity in the county as low.

Risk to children

Batson said RSV is only reportable when someone is hospitalized with the disease or if it causes the death of a child under age 4. Influenza is reportable only if it causes the death of a child under age 8.

But she did say Public Health Department has recorded six clusters of the disease, mostly involving children, scattered randomly across the county.

“But that’s not unusual, because RSV affects mostly children,” Batson said. “It’s very common in children. Almost all children will get it before 2 years of age.”

She said the reason we’re seeing a surge in RSV and flu is because during the pandemic, people were isolating themselves at first, then practicing social distancing, using hand sanitizer and washing hands a lot.

That not only slowed the spread of flu and COVID-19 but also kept children and adults from contracting RSV, so they didn’t build up any immunity to the disease that constantly mutates.

“Everybody was masked the last two years,” Batson said. “Now the masks are coming off and it’s holiday season.”

She said people over age 65 who are immuno-compromised or have heart disease are definitely at risk from RSV.

“But children are the ones we’re most worried about, and those who are immuno-compromised, because of the risk it will move on to pneumonia, especially among those under 6 years of age,” Batson added.

Seniors more at risk

Dr. John Campbell, a geriatrician at Marian Regional Medical Center, is especially concerned about the impact of RSV on seniors.

"Experts estimate that each year RSV leads to approximately 100 to 300 deaths in children under the age of 5 in the United States, but that number is much higher in older adults — between 6,000 and 10,0000 deaths per year,” Campbell said.

He noted a recent study found 6% to 8% of older people who contract RSV will die.

“RSV is of significant concern for older adults with underlying heart and lung disease or weakened immune systems,” he explained. “It’s important to pay attention to this vulnerable population, especially those who live with young children, since they tend to bring it home after catching it at school or daycare.”

Campbell, who is the medical director of Marian Extended Care Center, said fortunately, as of last week, only one person at the center who “was obviously sick” had tested positive for RSV and had been transferred to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Campbell said people may contract one of some 500 types of respiratory diseases and have little more than a bit of a fever, a cough and sneezing.

“The way people get in trouble is they get pneumonia from RSV,” Campbell said. “It’s one thing if you have a cough. But if you start to have shortness of breath, you need to see a doctor.”

Prevention and treatment

Batson and Campbell both pointed out there is no vaccine for RSV like there are for influenza and COVID-19.

“Because there’s no vaccine for RSV, wear masks,” Batson advised. “That can really slow the spread and it protects infants. Also wash your hands, make sure you really clean surfaces, where viruses can live for a while, and cover your coughs. It’s really important.”

To prevent the spread of flu and COVID-19, Batson said everyone should get vaccinated for those viruses and get booster doses for COVID-19.

“You definitely don’t want to get multiple [diseases],” Campbell said. “You can’t get immune to everything. You may get some symptoms but not usually as bad.”

Batson said the treatment for RSV is the same as for any other virus — take Tylenol, drink a lot of fluids and get plenty of rest.

Campbell advised taking 500 to 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C and 200 milligrams of zinc per day, noting both have been clinically proven to reduce symptoms and shorten the duration of a viral disease.

Batson said those who contract COVID-19 should get treated.

“There is treatment to reduce the serious effects,” Batson said. “And stay home if you’re sick. That really slows the spread.