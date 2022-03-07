With already rising gasoline prices boosted by sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the price for self-serve regular in the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara metro area set another record Monday, as it did for California and for the nation.

The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular hit $5.29 in the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara metropolitan area Monday, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

Monday, the statewide average was $5.34, and the national average broke $4 for the first time ever that day, hitting $4.07.

Diesel fuel also hit a record in the county Monday at $5.65 per gallon, the Auto Club said.

Many Santa Maria area drivers say they’re taking to the roads less; those who are self-employed and rely on their vehicles for jobs say they are taking a hard financial hit and may have to raise their prices; and some fueling station operators say their sales are plunging.

“It’s terrible, and it’s going to get worse,” Sonny De Silva, manager of the Spirit gas station at Broadway and Battles Road in Santa Maria, said about the prices. “Usually, we pump 2,000 gallons [daily]. Now we’re pumping 1,500.”

De Silva said some people are buying $5 of gas at a time, and at more than $5 a gallon, that doesn’t go far.

He said a man recently came in and handed him $20 to put fuel in his Lincoln Navigator, a large luxury SUV.

“He came back and said, ‘I think something’s wrong with my truck. The gas gauge didn’t go up. I better take it in for repair,’” De Silva said.

He told the man there wasn’t anything wrong with his fuel gauge; it was because he only put $20 worth of gas in a big gas tank.

The steadily climbing prices are frustrating a lot of drivers, especially those who are self-employed.

“Ninety-seven dollars! I just paid $97 to fill up my truck,” one gas station customer exclaimed, adding it’s his work truck and has a 17.5-gallon tank.

He walked away from the cash register with a 1-pint bottle of Pepsi, shaking his head as he pocketed a handful of coins — his change from a hundred dollars.

When Clyde George, a retired Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy, was asked if gas prices are making him crazy, he responded, “Definitely.”

“We just had to make a trip over to Fresno for family with some medical problems,” George said as he gassed up his vehicle at the Conserv Fuel on East Stowell Road. “We took the best car we could [for mileage], and it still cost us an arm and a leg.”

As a result, he said, he’s driving a lot less.

“We had a lot of little trips planned,” he said. “Now we’re not planning those anymore.”

At the FoodsCo gas station at Broadway and Enos Drive, Mano Rodriguez said he now only drives from home to work and back, and he and co-workers are carpooling, with everyone pitching in to buy gas.

“I take four people every day because my car gets best miles for gallon, but it has less room,” Gonzalez said. “I pick everyone up, then we get gas so we split the cost the same for each. We can’t afford for each person to drive his own car.

“And I don’t drive my family on weekends to anyplace far,” he added. “We walk downtown or to the park.”

The inconsistency of prices from one area to another is also source of frustration for drivers.

For example, prices for regular in Santa Barbara County range from $5.26 to $5.32, according the Automobile Club. But just across the San Luis Obispo County line, prices range from $5.43 to $5.92, and down in Ventura County, the prices range from $5.32 to $5.43.

De Silva said the weekend of Feb. 26 he was in Los Angeles and saw prices ranging from more than $6 to more than $7 per gallon, even though that area is closer to the same place his gasoline comes from.

“They’re just raising their prices, taking advantage,” he said.

But in addition to distance from refineries, competition and operating costs factor into the prices at the pump, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

California also has only a few refineries and the state requires a special blend of gasoline that burns cleaner but costs more to blend.

“We just got back from a trip to Arizona, and gas prices are a lot lower over there,” George said. “They’re paying about a dollar less than we are.”

De Silva noted he recently returned from a trip to Sri Lanka, where the lines of trucks waiting for diesel at fueling stations were 3 kilometers, or about 1.9 miles, long, and gasoline was about $2 per liter, the equivalent of about $8 a gallon.

But not all station operators are seeing a loss of business from the rising prices.

Hugo Carranza at the Mobil station on East Main Street at Highway 101 said he’s seen no impact, with about the same number of customers coming in and no more complaints than usual.

“Everybody complains,” Carranza said. “They complain about the cigarettes — too high. … But if the price is too high, don’t buy.”

Still, he added, “The oil companies make money because, you know, people gotta drive.”