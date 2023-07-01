The public will encounter a road closure along State Route 246 in Solvang during the Independence Day Parade on Tuesday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Caltrans District 5 announced.
Mission Drive will be closed in both directions from Fifth Street to Pine Street that will result in the detour of eastbound traffic north at 5th Street (or Pine Street) and westbound traffic to Laurel Ave.
Signage will be in place notifying the public of these road closures, Caltrans officials noted.
Road information and additional updates can be found on Caltrans District 5 social media pages.