Roadwork at the intersection of Highway 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road near Vandenberg Village will result in a detour on Thursday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Caltrans District 5 announced Wednesday.
Northbound traffic will not have access to Santa Lucia Canyon Road from Highway 1 and will be detoured to Timber Lane, where drivers can then turn around and head south on Highway 1 back to Santa Lucia Canyon Road.
Caltrans officials say travelers leaving Santa Lucia Canyon Road will not be able to enter northbound Highway 1 but will be detoured to Constellation Road to re-enter northbound Highway 1.
Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers in the area.
Officials suggested that motorists allow extra commute time.
For more information and traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, visit Caltrans District 5 social media platforms: Twitter @CaltransD5; Facebook Caltrans Central Coast (District 5); and Instagram Caltrans_D5.