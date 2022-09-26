An emergency project to install erosion control on northbound State Route 1 next to Vandenberg Space Force Base between Lompoc and Orcutt will continue weekly until Friday, Oct. 28.
The project, which began Monday, is expected to cause traffic delays Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
According to Caltrans District 5 officials, delays should not exceed 15 minutes.
In addition to grading channel and slopes, rock slope protection is being installed by contractor Brough Construction of Arroyo Grande.
The $300,000 project is expected to be complete at the end of October.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237 or go to dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5