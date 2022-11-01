A project to grind and pave the intersection at State Route 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road continues today until 3 p.m.
Travelers headed northbound on Hwy. 1 will encounter a closure of the left turn lane at Santa Lucia Canyon Road and will be detoured north to exit at Timber Lane, a signalized intersection.
Travelers may return south on Hwy. 1 and exit at the Santa Lucia Canyon Road off-ramp, near the Lompoc gate at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Travelers exiting at the Lompoc gate will only be able to make a righthand turn.
The roadwork is being performed by the Caltrans Buellton maintenance team.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5