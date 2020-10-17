You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robin Dunaetz, Ashley Costa, founders of book club for social change, named second nominees for Valley of Flowers Peace Prize
0 comments

Robin Dunaetz, Ashley Costa, founders of book club for social change, named second nominees for Valley of Flowers Peace Prize

102020 Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize 2

Ashley Costa, left, and Robin Dunaetz, right, and another member of their recently launched business book club hold a virtual meeting to discuss the featured book "How to be an Antiracist," written by Ibram Kendi.

 Contributed Image

Friends and local residents Robin Dunaetz and Ashley Costa, who in the wake of George Floyd‘s death launched a business book group established on the foundation of enacting social change, have been announced as the second nominee for the 11th annual Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.

Upon witnessing the televised killing of Floyd in late May by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, Dunaetz and Costa recalled feeling shocked and concerned about the issues of fair policing and social justice.

"I was naïve in my whiteness,“ said Dunaetz. "I thought all [of] that had been resolved years ago, but I did not know what to do. We agreed if we thought of something, we‘d get in touch.“ 

Costa, a former City Council member, said she found a number of online resources that provided lists of ways white people can get informed and take steps for change.

"I’ve attempted to achieve items on those lists, such as purchasing books for my white nieces and nephew that have [Black, Indigenous and people of color] as the protagonists and are written by Black authors," she said, adding that attending the vigil and protest held in Lompoc to honor Floyd, and continually engaging in important conversations with community members, are some ways she's taken action.

But it was when Dunaetz listened to a podcast by Brené Brown — a researcher and author known for her lectures on vulnerability, courage, shame and empathy — interviewing author Ibram Kendi about the same issues currently at play, she was prompted to branch out. 

She made a call to her sister at the University of Tennessee.

"One place to start is this book,“ Dunaetz remembered her sister saying.

It turned out that Kendi's book, "How to be an Antiracist," had been recommended to the entire faculty at her sister's university, said Dunaetz, which then sparked the idea to begin a local book group.

By September, Costa and Dunaetz were able to gather six friends who all agreed to read the book and begin the conversation, guided by a supplemental study workbook.

"This book club is another strategy that allows me to continue this important work and, hopefully, help make a small positive change in the fabric of our community,“ Costa said.

To nominate someone for the Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize, call 805-733-3333, or mail to 1536 W. Cherry Ave., Lompoc, CA, 93436.

The annual Peace Prize ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2021, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road, Vandenberg Village.

The first 2020 nominee is the singing Simmons Sisters.

+5
Lompoc playgrounds set to reopen by Friday

Lompoc playgrounds set to reopen by Friday

The City of Lompoc announced on Saturday that outdoor playground use is now permitted by the issuance of an Oct. 2 Santa Barbara County Health Officer order, and that once COVID-19 informational signage is posted and fencing is removed, playgrounds are set to reopen as late at Friday.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Censure of Solvang councilman Djernaes sought after PETA protest
Local

Censure of Solvang councilman Djernaes sought after PETA protest

  • Updated

Citizens Monday requested the Solvang City Council censure Councilman Chris Djernaes after he was seen cheering on and exchanging contact information with PETA protesters Oct. 10, in what Solvang Trolley & Carriage Co.’s owners characterized as ongoing discriminatory harassment of their business.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News