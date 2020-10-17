Robin Dunaetz, Ashley Costa, founders of book club for social change, named second nominees for Valley of Flowers Peace Prize

Friends and local residents Robin Dunaetz and Ashley Costa, who in the wake of George Floyd‘s death launched a business book group established on the foundation of enacting social change, have been announced as the second nominee for the 11th annual Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.

Upon witnessing the televised killing of Floyd in late May by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, Dunaetz and Costa recalled feeling shocked and concerned about the issues of fair policing and social justice.

"I was naïve in my whiteness,“ said Dunaetz. "I thought all [of] that had been resolved years ago, but I did not know what to do. We agreed if we thought of something, we‘d get in touch.“

Costa, a former City Council member, said she found a number of online resources that provided lists of ways white people can get informed and take steps for change.

"I’ve attempted to achieve items on those lists, such as purchasing books for my white nieces and nephew that have [Black, Indigenous and people of color] as the protagonists and are written by Black authors," she said, adding that attending the vigil and protest held in Lompoc to honor Floyd, and continually engaging in important conversations with community members, are some ways she's taken action.