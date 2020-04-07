Rock Front Ranch permanently conserved for wildlife, grazing by Rangeland Trust

“To have this ranch be up against and abut to tens of thousands of acres of public lands is an indispensable connection to have in perpetuity,” said Matthew Shapero, livestock and range adviser in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties for the University of California Cooperative Extension.

Rock Front Ranch is the first California Rangeland Trust conservation project to be 100% funded by private contributions.

“More than 200 donors throughout California rallied together to help make this conservation project a success,” said Michael Delbar, COO and incoming CEO of the Rangeland Trust.

He credited donors for helping safeguard wildlife habitat, natural resources, land for local food production and open space.

“I’d really like to express my appreciation to the people in the community who understood the value of having a conservation easement, what it would mean to us for the future, and what it means to have open working landscapes in California,” said Rock Front Ranch owner Alisha Taff. “It’s beyond one small, little ranch; it’s much bigger than that.”

The nonprofit California Rangeland Trust has conserved more than 342,008 acres of grazing lands across the state through conservation easements.