Roger Briggs navigated prostate cancer with aplomb, Mission Hope's help

Roger Briggs was no stranger to prostate cancer. His dad had it years ago, died as a result of it, and given the hereditary nature of the disease, Briggs kept on the lookout.
Still, there’s no proper way to prepare for bad news. Seven years ago, that’s precisely what his regular blood test showed.
“What’s not hereditary is which type. There’s the aggressive form, then there’s the common form virtually every male will get if they live long enough, and you don’t really want to treat because the treatment is worse than the disease,” he said.
He was monitored for six years with regular blood tests, but a year ago the Nipomo man’s prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels suddenly increased.
His urologist referred him to Dr. Case Ketting, a Mission Hope Cancer Center radiation oncologist, to address the disease.
“All the folks I met at Mission Hope are really great people. They’re kind and friendly and helpful. Dr. Ketting gave me the most time any doctor has ever given me. He would answer questions seemingly unendingly, and he seemed to enjoy answering,” Briggs said.
Perhaps the conversations were easy because of the men’s shared backgrounds in engineering. Briggs said Ketting trained as an electrical engineer before taking on the medical profession. Briggs, a civil engineer, spent most of his career working with the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.
“I miss the great stuff we did and the people I worked with,” he said.
But there he was, in the doctor’s office, speaking engineer-to-engineer about radiation machinery and healthcare.
A nearly-five-week treatment schedule included daily visits, Monday through Friday, for regular dose radiation.
The 71-year-old avid horseman and sailor was mentally prepared for a slowdown of physical activity, but the urge to sit back never came.
“Everyone’s a little different. I was pretty sure I’d feel lousy, lose energy, not feel like doing anything. But last year I took up pickleball during the pandemic to replace racquetball since we couldn’t play inside. I’m not a bandwagon kind of guy. I was reluctant but (his wife) Marney suggested it and it turns out to be more than it appears at first glance,” Briggs said.
As treatments kicked up a notch he wondered if he’d be able to hold on, but the answer was soon clear.
“It didn’t impact my schedule at all. I played two-and-a-half hours at a time. One day, I did get a little light-headed after a particularly fierce rally in which I spun around for an overhead lob shot,” Briggs said.
So when it was time for the run to the finish of his treatment, he was physically and psychologically ready.
“Then, the latest, greatest thing in radiation therapy: SBRT - stereotatic body radiotherapy. It’s a much more intense approach with the idea that it’s most effective at killing (cancer) if you do it at a higher dose. It’s able to perform better because of better targeting techniques,” Briggs explained.
Minuscule gold specs are implanted in the body as targets for the machinery. As organs move, so do the flecks, and the machine looks for those.
“The machine can track implanted fiducials, so there’s a high degree of confidence we’re hitting what we’re supposed to hit with higher radiation, and missing doing damage where you don’t want it,” Briggs said.
After those two massive treatments in May, he wrapped up his visits the center with a delivery of celebratory donuts for the staff, to ring the bell in the inner sanctum to mark the end of treatment, and to share hugs all around.
“It’s really a team effort over there. The folks who work the front and keep things going include Patty who was very helpful with scheduling, Jasmine and Monica who are really helpful. In the back, where hopefully they’ve done their magic, there’s Scott, Mike and Ken running the Chernobyl machine.
"Stephanie’s on the other side where we did the body scan pre-treatment scanning. They’re all great folks, very helpful, very supportive. They helped make an unpleasant situation pretty much as good as it could be,” Briggs said.
While he suspected he’d no longer have a competitive drive once his testosterone was reduced, “so far, that hasn’t happened,” Briggs said.
So he waits no more for the slowdown. He has six grandchildren and five children to enjoy, a 32-foot boat is floating at the ready in Santa Barbara Harbor, and his trusty steed, Brophy, paws at the gate.
“When I look back on it, I think it wasn’t nearly as bad as I feared it would be. You fear the unknown more than anything. It doesn’t matter too much that people tell you how it’s going to be. You still fear it’s going to be worse,” Briggs said.