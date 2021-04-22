Ron Colone: Celebrate Earth Day by adding and subtracting

The most successful holidays are the ones that have the greatest potential for commercialization, like Christmas in the U.S. It accounts for 60% of all holiday spending, which before the pandemic reached a whopping $1 trillion a year! People spend on food, cards, decorations, seasonal wardrobe and gifts, with gifts being by far the highest spending category.

So, what chance does something like Earth Day have? Who are you going to give a card to or buy a gift for?

Or take Mother’s Day. It became a national holiday in 1914, and by 1920, it was already a highly commercialized megamillion-dollar industry requiring mandatory spending on flowers, candies and greeting cards. Today, we spend $25 billion a year on Mother’s Day.

You know how much we spend to celebrate Earth Day? Neither do I, because evidently, the amount is so paltry compared to the likes of Thanksgiving, Easter, Valentine’s Day, Halloween, Fourth of July and, of course, the Super Bowl, that it’s not even listed on the holiday spending chart.

It’s ironic that we can recognize and so demonstrably celebrate the importance of the person who carried us in her body and brought us forth into this world, and (hopefully) raised and nurtured and loved us, and yet, fail to fully appreciate and adequately acknowledge the importance of our Mother Earth on whom our daily existence depends. We depend on the air, the water and the soil; on plants and rocks and animals; for food and clothing and medicine and materials. We depend on the weather, the temperature, the pressure and the pollinators.