You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ron Colone: Celebrate Earth Day by adding and subtracting
0 comments
featured top story

Ron Colone: Celebrate Earth Day by adding and subtracting

  • Updated
  • 0
Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

The most successful holidays are the ones that have the greatest potential for commercialization, like Christmas in the U.S. It accounts for 60% of all holiday spending, which before the pandemic reached a whopping $1 trillion a year! People spend on food, cards, decorations, seasonal wardrobe and gifts, with gifts being by far the highest spending category.

So, what chance does something like Earth Day have? Who are you going to give a card to or buy a gift for?

Or take Mother’s Day. It became a national holiday in 1914, and by 1920, it was already a highly commercialized megamillion-dollar industry requiring mandatory spending on flowers, candies and greeting cards. Today, we spend $25 billion a year on Mother’s Day.

You know how much we spend to celebrate Earth Day? Neither do I, because evidently, the amount is so paltry compared to the likes of Thanksgiving, Easter, Valentine’s Day, Halloween, Fourth of July and, of course, the Super Bowl, that it’s not even listed on the holiday spending chart.

It’s ironic that we can recognize and so demonstrably celebrate the importance of the person who carried us in her body and brought us forth into this world, and (hopefully) raised and nurtured and loved us, and yet, fail to fully appreciate and adequately acknowledge the importance of our Mother Earth on whom our daily existence depends. We depend on the air, the water and the soil; on plants and rocks and animals; for food and clothing and medicine and materials. We depend on the weather, the temperature, the pressure and the pollinators.

Maybe the reason Earth Day hasn’t caught on more than it has is because there are no characteristic rituals associated with it — like putting lights on our houses and trees in our houses, and decorating them with ornaments; like giving red hearts and boxes of candy, or colored eggs and chocolate bunnies, or sending flowers, or putting on masks and dressing up in costumes; not even like happy hour on Cinco de Mayo. So, despite all of its importance and consequence, Earth Day remains a non(commercialized) holiday.

I’m fine with that.

I don’t require mass consensus when it comes to my holidays; I’m comfortable observing them in my own way, through personal rituals in private ceremonies. Besides, I know that it’s precisely the mass participation in the rituals that is the basis for the commercialization of the holidays, so I want to be careful not to place too great of an emphasis on some outward trappings such that the inner meaning gets lost or glossed over.

My suggestion is to celebrate Earth Day by going back to the basics, and by the basics I mean addition and subtraction. Think of something you can add and something you can take away that will honor the Earth and benefit the air, water and soil. It doesn’t have to be a lot — one or two things is all.

For my part, I’m going to add an Earth-friendly household product and at the same time get rid of one that contains toxic chemicals. I’m adding a new gallon jug of white vinegar, which I use for so many home cleaning solutions. In this case, I’ll mix it with some organic jojoba oil to make a liquid furniture wax, then replace that last can of spray furniture polish we have sitting under the sink, which contains CFCs that can be harmful to our personal and planetary health.

I’m also going to add a tree or a bush to our side yard to absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, and subtract (unsubscribe) my name from a mailing list or two in an effort to reduce the amount of physical or electronic junk mail.

It might not seem like much, but as we saw during the initial COVID-19 shutdowns, even little shifts in our normal routines and a modest reduction of harmful practices can result in healthy, beautiful changes in the environment.

Essential Ron Colone: Start your day off with a little perspective. A collection of musings from columnist Ron Colone

It is hard to provide a short bio for Ron Colone. Writer, performer, business owner, concert promoter, music historian, baseball fan, proud son of Detroit for a start. There's so much more. We at the Santa Ynez Valley News have been lucky to work with Ron in various roles for more than 30 years, and we want to make sure you have a chance to read more of his thoughtful and insightful work. Here are a few of our favorites, let us know if you remember one that we missed and we can add it in. 

Ron Colone: Leap Year and Cold Connie

Ron Colone: Leap Year and Cold Connie

In the old days, like in the first century B.C. and again in the 16th century (A.D. or C.E.) they used to change the calendar when it didn’t m…

How I cherish those memories

How I cherish those memories

  • Updated

I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’ve been reading these great epic novels lately, which follow a group of close comrades and crisscrossing fr…

Regarding time we spend on phones

Regarding time we spend on phones

  • Updated

I don’t know if that was normal or an unusually high or low week for me, but I do know Americans spend, on average, five hours, 24 minutes a d…

Personal and collective memories

Personal and collective memories

  • Updated

There are certain days, certain moments, certain events embedded so deeply and that stick out so vividly in memory they’re always right there …

Strange things remind me of my truth

Strange things remind me of my truth

  • Updated

There’s this dude who haunts my dreams. Actually, it’s not in my dreams where he haunts me but on the street, walking around town.

Comparing friends and trampolines

Comparing friends and trampolines

  • Updated

Good friends are like trampolines. They’re there to catch you when you fall, then they bounce you back up again. They have enough give in them…

Euphemisms can be fun — and dangerous

Euphemisms can be fun — and dangerous

  • Updated

One of my memories from grade school days was taking chalkboard erasers down to the janitor’s room, and putting them on the bench-mounted vacu…

Some types of happiness are healthier

Some types of happiness are healthier

  • Updated

There’s an old Sufi saying: “Even if it makes you happy, at the mint, fool’s gold will be identified.” That came to mind this afternoon, as I …

More freedom, not more happiness

More freedom, not more happiness

  • Updated

It was an article about how free choice does not result in happiness. It talked about how in American culture and in our philosophy of democra…

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Ron Colone: Garbage day and neighborly influence
Ron Colone

Ron Colone: Garbage day and neighborly influence

  • Updated

Yesterday, I was getting ready to take out the trash and my wife said, “it’s blue this week,” meaning the blue recycling container. I wasn’t so sure about that, though, so I decided to step out and see what the neighbors were doing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News