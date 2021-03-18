Ron Colone: Changing laws, and who it affects

There have been five times in the history of U.S. presidential elections that the winner declared by the Electoral College failed to carry the popular vote.

In other words, of those five elections, more Americans voted for “the loser” than for “the winner.” Two such instances have occurred in the past 20 years, which has given rise to a national debate about whether the Electoral College is an outdated system for choosing our president.

It’s not the first time.

Since 1789, there have been more than 750 proposed amendments to modify or abolish the Electoral College, making it the single most contested subject of constitutional reform. Only three of those 750 challenges made it through both Houses of Congress, which is actually not a bad success rate when you consider that we only have 27 amendments total; 27 out of 12,000 attempts to change the Constitution. Sometimes, it’s a matter of having majority support in one House but not the other, or maybe not quite enough of a majority, but whatever the issue, almost every attempt at changing the Constitution falls short.

Like the one in 1916 that would have required a national vote before Congress could declare war, with the stipulation that anyone who cast a ballot in favor of war would be required to volunteer for service in the U.S. Army.

That one made me laugh, and it brought to mind the phrase “having skin in the game,” which means being personally involved in or directly affected by the outcome.

Take, for instance, this latest relief bill.