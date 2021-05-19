Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

Imagine the arrogance of people in 1954 — believing that the human body was physically not capable of running a mile in under 4 minutes despite the fact that people had been pursuing and approaching that mark for at least 70 years, and in at least three documented cases claimed to have already achieved it, though none were “recognized” by an official sanctioning body.

In 1923, the man they called “The Flying Finn,” Paavo Nurmi, came within 10 1/2 seconds of the 4-minute mark, and over the next 20 years, a new world record would be achieved 10 more times with 9 more seconds being shaved off the time.

In one particular three-year stretch, from 1942 to 1945, the record was broken six times, all by runners from Sweden, giving rise to the belief that there’s something extra beneficial about the Nordic air for a miler’s lungs. By then, the collective “we” had come to within 1 1/2 second of the 4-minute barrier, but because it stayed there for another nine years, some of the pros and pundits proclaimed that we had reached our physical limit.

Then in 1954, Britain’s Roger Bannister ran a 3:59.4.

Six weeks later, John Landy of Australia turned in a 3:58 flat, and a few weeks after that, New Zealand’s Peter Snell became the third sub-4-minute miler.

Ron Colone: The changing meaning of Mt. Rushmore

Ron Colone: The changing meaning of Mt. Rushmore

Be that as it may, lately, the term “Mt. Rushmore” has moved beyond the presidency and instead has come to refer to the lists we create of “the greatest luminaries” in any particular field...

Strange that no one had ever done it before, and then within a few months three people accomplish the feat. It was as if permission had been granted; the barrier having been broken removed the limitation.

The current record of 3:43.13 was set in 1999 by Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco (so much for Nordic air). That’s 22 years without a new world record in the event, which is by far the longest stretch since they started keeping track of such things in 1855.

Truth be told, I find it utterly shocking that no one has improved upon that time since, but I’m not ready to declare that we have reached our limit. Are you?

And if not, then why are we willing to readily accept other limitations?

We accept the limitations of pain and stiffness, weakness and fragility as natural consequences of aging despite the many examples of senior citizens who are limber and have a bounce in their step and full range of motion; old people who aren’t old but who are less restricted in their movements and who experience less pain in their bodies, on a day-to-day basis than what we ordinarily regard as average, expected and acceptable for their age. How do such accomplishments affect the rest of us in our own pursuit of health and well-being?

How does a person who smiles a lot and who has kind words and good vibes and who is glad and grateful and generous affect our notion of happiness and how happy we can be?

While it is true that I am not yet willing to say that we have reached our limits, I also don’t think we have unlimited potential.

Yes, I think it is entirely probable that someone will come along someday and eclipse the now-28-year-old high jump record of 8 1/2, set by Cuba’s Javier Sotomayor, but I also don’t think we’ll ever see someone high jump 30 feet. So, if it’s not 8 feet and it’s not 30 feet, then where is it?

Einstein said, "Once we accept our limits, we go beyond them." I guess you would call that a paradox.

I would say that our willingness to accept our limitations — and here I think of the limitations of monogamy, marriage, parenthood, contentment, comfort, security, certainty, logic and good sense obligation and responsibility — depend on how important those things are to us when they get thrown in with all of life’s other concerns and forces and factors.

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

