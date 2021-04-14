Ron Colone: Satellite radio is like my brain

The satellite radio service I listen to in my car is like my brain, in the sense that I only use a small percentage of both.

There are more than 150 full-time channels on satellite radio, and I figure I probably listen to less than 10% of them — four news channels, four or five sports stations and five or six music channels.

When this thought struck me this morning, I decided that since I had more than an 1 1/2-hour drive in front of me I would make a point of listening to other programs on other channels that I wouldn’t normally tune into.

The first one I landed on was a medical program. I listened while the host gave advice to a caller on how to get some of the charges reduced on their medical bills. I found the information useful because many times when I’m dealing with some medical issue, which (surprise, surprise) has happened more frequently in the past couple years than ever before, I just go along with what they tell me to do (diagnostically, not treatment-wise), never knowing how the whole pay thing works or even what questions to ask.

If they tell me I need some prescription medication, and it’s more than I’m comfortable paying, I just don’t pick it up, and instead I get down to some serious self-healing and paying attention. And therein lies the basis for the difference in health care for the haves and the have-nots in this country. The have-nots have to prioritize medical, dental, car maintenance, living expenses and consider, "maybe I can take care of that next month, or next year, or whenever I can afford it, if ever."