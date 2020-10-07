Ron Colone: Smile as a weapon of change

One thing that drives me nuts is getting introduced to someone whom you’ve been introduced to several times before, and each time the person acts like you’ve never met and they have no idea who you are.
Not that I’m someone special to be remembered, mind you, but it makes me think (about that person) — are you so not-present? That, or I wonder if perhaps the person might be suffering from memory loss, and then I feel sympathy for them.
So, when I come in contact with someone who I know I’ve met or interacted with before, but I can’t remember their name, I go out of my way to “project” the energy of recognition, which just means I make eye contact and smile. This communicates, "Hi, I know you; I may not know your name, but I know you."
I figure, everyone likes being acknowledged (except, maybe, spies or certain celebrities who would prefer to be left alone, but even they, I would think, would welcome a friendly smile provided it doesn’t come with an expectation to “answer” back).
Which brings us to one of the challenges of wearing these face masks: You can’t tell if someone is communicating a smile.
I’ve been making a conscious effort to take that “smile energy” and move it from my mouth up to my eyes so that it shines out over the mask. I don’t know if it’s working or not, but it’s the effort and intention that counts. At least that is the conclusion of a group of cognitive psychologists who’ve been studying the effects of facial expressions on one’s mental state. They found that the relationship between smiling and happiness is a two-way street.
The usual way of thinking about it is that you feel happy, and then that causes you to smile. But the results of recent experiments show that it goes both ways.
Through their experiments, they found that if you smile, it can then make you feel happy. It’s true, even if you artificially force the smile. The mechanism is this: The movements of your facial muscles stimulate the amygdala, which is the part of the brain that is involved with experiencing emotions. When stimulated in this way, the amygdala releases neurotransmitter chemicals that promote positive emotions.
The short brief that I read did not get into how much of a positive boost there is or how long it lasts, but the implications here for instigating social change are staggering.
Think about it: When you smile at someone, more often than not, they smile back. Rather than talk about how contagious the virus is, consider for a moment how contagious a smile is, and how infectious emotions can be, positive or negative.
The effect may be very slight and last for only a short while, however, we have at our disposal a tool for dealing with the intense negativity that is swirling around.
I know some who would say, "The heck with a more positive outlook; we want a clear dose of reality. We want truth and justice and change."
Maybe they only recognize it in the guise of legislation, but I am reminded that change is also a two-way street, and when enough people change on the inside, the society around us changes.
One of the big issues right now has to do with “following the science,” and letting science guide us in our responses and policies. I wonder how many people are willing to accept, embrace and implement this suggestion of science that is radical, personal and beyond politics, whereby, the smile becomes the weapon of revolution and a mechanism for social change.
