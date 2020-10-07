Ron Colone: Smile as a weapon of change

One thing that drives me nuts is getting introduced to someone whom you’ve been introduced to several times before, and each time the person acts like you’ve never met and they have no idea who you are.

Not that I’m someone special to be remembered, mind you, but it makes me think (about that person) — are you so not-present? That, or I wonder if perhaps the person might be suffering from memory loss, and then I feel sympathy for them.

So, when I come in contact with someone who I know I’ve met or interacted with before, but I can’t remember their name, I go out of my way to “project” the energy of recognition, which just means I make eye contact and smile. This communicates, "Hi, I know you; I may not know your name, but I know you."

I figure, everyone likes being acknowledged (except, maybe, spies or certain celebrities who would prefer to be left alone, but even they, I would think, would welcome a friendly smile provided it doesn’t come with an expectation to “answer” back).

Which brings us to one of the challenges of wearing these face masks: You can’t tell if someone is communicating a smile.

I’ve been making a conscious effort to take that “smile energy” and move it from my mouth up to my eyes so that it shines out over the mask. I don’t know if it’s working or not, but it’s the effort and intention that counts. At least that is the conclusion of a group of cognitive psychologists who’ve been studying the effects of facial expressions on one’s mental state. They found that the relationship between smiling and happiness is a two-way street.