Ron Colone: When faced with 'either/or,' choose 'and'

When it’s a question of either/or, the answer often is "and."

A perfect example is the dual nature of light. While the arguments go back to at least ancient Greece, we can look to somewhat more modern times to see how our understanding of light changes over time.

At the beginning of the 11th century, in what is now Iraq, the Arab scientist Ibn al-Haytham wrote a comprehensive book on optics in which he contended that rays of light are composed of little particles. For those who were inclined to ponder on such things, that was the prevailing view for the next 400 years, until René (“I think, therefore I am”) Descartes came along and proposed a wave theory of light.

Sir Isaac Newton argued for the particle theory while some of his contemporaries, like Christiaan Huygens, preferred the wave theory.

Finally, with the advent of quantum mechanics in the early 20th century, Zen physicists like Max Planck, Niels Bohr, Heisenberg, Schrödinger, deBroglie, Dirac, and of course Albert Einstein, attempted to reconcile competing descriptions of reality, conflating the very large and the very small, the very fast and the very slow. Alas, Einstein wrote: It seems as though we must sometimes use the one theory and sometimes the other, while at times we may use either.

We have two contradictory pictures of reality; separately, neither of them fully explains the phenomena of light, but together they do.

We saw a similar thing with nature versus nurture. On the one side, you had people who argued that we are determined primarily by our genetics, believing that our traits, our personality, our characteristics and our potential are hereditary.