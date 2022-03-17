The Rona Barrett Foundation has appointed longtime board member Tony Morris as its executive director, who will take over managing daily operations of the nonprofit that provides affordable housing and wellness services to low-income older adults in Santa Barbara County.

The foundation recently celebrated the groundbreaking of Harry’s House, a second residential complex under construction at the Golden Inn & Village campus.

“On behalf of our Board of Trustees, the Rona Barrett Foundation is excited to have Tony Morris leading our nonprofit into our next chapter of serving seniors,” said founder and CEO Rona Barrett. "I’m confident that his previous business background will be an asset in managing the foundation in an efficient and forward-thinking manner.”

Morris — a Montecito resident, board member of the Montecito Trails Foundation and president-elect of the Rotary Club of Montecito — served as a board member with Rona Barrett Foundation for approximately seven years and was involved in the development of Golden Inn & Village, an affordable housing campus in the Santa Ynez Valley designed for low-income older adults.

During his tenure on the board, Morris was instrumental in securing grants to fund wellness initiatives for older adults, according to a foundation spokeswoman.

He also brings with him more than 27 years of senior management experience, leading marketing communication departments for Fortune 500 firms such as Coca-Cola, MCI Telecommunications and Brown-Forman, the spokeswoman noted.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of an organization that is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of seniors in their time of need,” Morris said. “I’m honored to be entrusted with Rona Barrett’s longtime vision of providing affordable housing and wellness services for seniors.”