RONA BARRETT’S GRAY MATTERS: Appreciate and celebrate our compassionate caregivers!

There are so many wonderful reasons to celebrate in March: St. Patrick’s Day, Women’s History Month, International Women’s Day, and Earth Day, among many. But my personal favorite day in March is Caregiver Appreciation Day, which was March 3.
Yes, I’m late to the celebration, but that’s not going to stop me from appreciating the vast numbers of unsung heroines (and heroes) among us. And I hope it doesn’t stop you, either.
Did you know that some 65 million Americans are caregivers in some way? And that on average, caregivers spend over 24 hours of their week caring for a loved one? That’s average — many spend many more hours.
Rosalyn Carter said, “There are only four kinds of people in the world. Those who have been caregivers. Those who are currently caregivers. Those who will be caregivers, and those who will need a caregiver.”
Generally, caregivers take on the responsibility for the physical care and emotional support of an aged family member or friend who can no longer care for themselves because of illness, injury or disability.
A recent article in United Healthcare’s “Renew” magazine drilled down to the specifics of what caregivers take on: Driving to doctor appointments, managing medications, running errands, doing household chores, talking with doctors, nurses, etc., assisting in managing finances and other legal matters, helping with surgery recovery by moving in, acting as a companion and assisting with emotional needs, and being available for calls, questions, or problems at any time.
In other words, caregivers are driving, managing, running, doing, talking, assisting, helping, and being available — always. They may even be their loved one’s eyes, ears, hands, and/or feet.
If you’re a caregiver, you already know what you do.
But what you need to know is you are everything to your loved one because of your gifts of time, attention, kindness, and connection.
That’s because when your gifts were called upon you didn’t ignore, you didn’t panic, you didn’t say, “Someone else do it.” You stepped up.
Sure, you’d like to do more, be better, be more patient, and be more understanding. That’s because you are concerned, attentive, thoughtful, solicitous, responsible, considerate, affectionate, loving, sympathetic, receptive, charitable, compassionate, and caring.
So, regardless of whenever it’s the official Caregiver Appreciation Day, let’s celebrate all caregivers because most neither seek nor expect recognition. Let’s thank them, verbally, by mail or email. Flowers are always unexpected and appreciated. Better yet, if it’s possible, take over her role from time to time to give a caregiver respite for an afternoon, a day — or longer!
Caregivers, you truly are heroines and heroes, selfless, brave, and saints to do what you do. You may not be comfortable with being thanked. But, please appreciate and celebrate yourselves. And each other! And please take the advice of www.aginginplace.org: Accept the offer of respite and take time off to recharge because it’s easy to become so engrossed in looking after others that you neglect your own emotional, physical, and spiritual health.
The Dalai Lama said, “If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.” Please appreciate yourself by practicing compassion on yourself.
I’d like to thank the late Corrie Moore my father’s wonderful caregiver, who allowed him to live the rest of his life with great dignity and pride. She showed me care-giving at its highest level.
Thank you!
Until next time … keep thinking the good thoughts.
Senior activist and local resident Rona Barrett is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village (GIV), the area’s first affordable senior living facility. GIV strives to bring services to seniors so they may age in place. Reach her at info@ronabarrettfoundation.org. Visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org for more information.