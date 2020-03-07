RONA BARRETT’S GRAY MATTERS: Appreciate and celebrate our compassionate caregivers!

In other words, caregivers are driving, managing, running, doing, talking, assisting, helping, and being available — always. They may even be their loved one’s eyes, ears, hands, and/or feet.

If you’re a caregiver, you already know what you do.

But what you need to know is you are everything to your loved one because of your gifts of time, attention, kindness, and connection.

That’s because when your gifts were called upon you didn’t ignore, you didn’t panic, you didn’t say, “Someone else do it.” You stepped up.

Sure, you’d like to do more, be better, be more patient, and be more understanding. That’s because you are concerned, attentive, thoughtful, solicitous, responsible, considerate, affectionate, loving, sympathetic, receptive, charitable, compassionate, and caring.

So, regardless of whenever it’s the official Caregiver Appreciation Day, let’s celebrate all caregivers because most neither seek nor expect recognition. Let’s thank them, verbally, by mail or email. Flowers are always unexpected and appreciated. Better yet, if it’s possible, take over her role from time to time to give a caregiver respite for an afternoon, a day — or longer!