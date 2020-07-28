Route 1 Farmers Market to celebrate 'Farmers Market Week' with live music, vendors
The Route 1 Farmers Market, which is held each Sunday in Vandenberg Village, will join markets across the country, beginning this weekend, in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 2 through 8.

The Route 1 Farmers Market, which takes place at 3745 Constellation Road, will kick off its festivities on Sunday, Aug. 2, with live music from Lompoc guitarist Jacob Cole. Additionally, the Feed My Seoul food truck will be on site, alongside several other vendors offering various items.

The farmers market is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cole will begin performing at 11 a.m.

In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like other small businesses — have been scrambling to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Market managers have reportedly been at the forefront of adapting rapid solutions and innovation to protect staff, customers and community.

“We are so excited to safely celebrate farmers markets and their role as an essential part of the local food chain,” said Shelby Wild, director of the Route 1 Farmers Market.

In addition to supplying local residents with fresh produce and artisan crafts, the Route 1 Farmers Market in mid-June introduced the Market Match program, which is enjoying huge success, Wild said.

Market Match doubles low-income shoppers’ benefits and allows them to buy more produce.

For more information on the Route 1 Farmers Market, visit www.facebook.com/route1farmersmarket/.

