St. Joseph High School senior Rylie Halsell is the 2022 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen.
After a three-month fundraising campaign, Halsell raised more money for non-profit organizations than her two counterparts; Ashley Palin and Primavera Rosales, with a total of $372,620.
Halsell was sponsored by St. Joseph High and succeeds 2021 Queen and St. Joseph High representative Avery Nelson.
“The biggest thing I learned is how much rodeo means to everybody,” said Halsell. “It’s always been a big part of my life but it’s heartwarming to see how much it really means to everybody.”
Palin is a senior at Righetti High and was sponsored by the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way.
“I think all three of us have worked really hard,” said Palin.
Rosales is a sophomore at Righetti and was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe.
“With all the support from the community, the three of us are all winners,” said Rosales.
Together, the three candidates raised $505,302.
“The queen competition has raised more than $15-million since it started in 1946,” said Peter Sterling, the President of Elks Recreation and queen committee chairman. “And all that money is donated back to the community.”
The new queen and her court will meet the general public Saturday morning when they participate in the annual Elks Rodeo Parade down Broadway.