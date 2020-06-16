Sale of safe-and-sane fireworks to begin June 28 in Lompoc

The city will have “zero tolerance” for illegal fireworks, according to a statement from the city.

“Lompoc fire and police departments are enforcing laws concerning fireworks, and violators will be cited and fined if witnessed by an officer,” read a portion of the statement.

The statement went on to note that the city will make “every effort to respond to the current excessive activity,” and asked that community members “be respectful of the impacts fireworks can have on our veterans, pet owners, and anyone that may be affected by loud noises or lights.”

Among the city’s regulations: Minors are not allowed to light fireworks or possess them without an adult present; fireworks may not be discharged on or over another person’s property; and safe-and-sane fireworks may not be ignited or discharged within 10 feet of a residence, 500 feet of a fireworks sales booth, or in a public area.

“The discharge of illegal fireworks from private property … could result in an administrative citation, carrying a minimum $1,500 fine for the first offense,” read the city’s statement. “Any bodily injury or property damage caused by fireworks, or expense from fighting a fire that results from fireworks will be the responsibility of the person who caused the injury, damage, or fire.”

Additionally, the Lompoc Fire Department encourages community members who ignite fireworks to be mindful of dry brush in the area, and to stay clear of places with dry brush.

The parking lot at the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce building, at 111 South I St., will be the only city-sanctioned open discharge area where people can use safe-and-sane fireworks during the legal hours on July 4. There is no fee to use the location, and families are encouraged by the city to bring chairs and practice social distancing. It is recommended that people who are closer than 6 feet together wear protective face masks.