Salsipuedes Creek Bridge work to resume May 4

A project to replace the Salsipuedes Creek Bridge is scheduled to resume next week on Highway 1 near Lompoc after it was suspended for several months due to winter rain.

The bridge replacement is slated to resume on Monday, May 4, along the northbound side of Highway 1, according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers, adding that the project includes construction of a retaining wall and a fish passage.

The width of each lane was reduced to 11.5 feet without shoulders, and a temporary traffic signal will facilitate two-way traffic on southbound Highway 1.

Motorists are reminded to slow down when passing through the construction zone, said Shivers, adding that oversized vehicles must use an alternate route.

Santa Maria-based CalPortland Construction is contracted for this project, which costs $5 million and is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Shivers said.

For traffic updates and more information on this project, call Caltrans District 5 at 805-549-3237 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0