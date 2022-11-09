Representative Salud Carbajal will return to Capitol Hill to represent constituents in the 24th District for a fourth term after soundly defeating Republican challenger Brad Allen in Tuesday’s mid-term election.

“While there are still millions of ballots (nationwide) left to be counted, regardless of the outcome I am committed to tackling those challenges and others on behalf of my constituents," Carbajal wrote in a prepared statement. "As someone who has worked in Democratic, Republican, and divided Congresses in the past, I will be as committed as ever to doing the work that is needed to deliver for them, to create economic opportunity and good-paying jobs, and protect our Central Coast for this and future generations.”

The morning after the election, Carbajal remained on the job, representing the district at Ventura’s Veterans Affairs facility ribbon cutting ceremony.

Election results posted by the California Secretary of State at 2:17 a.m. Wednesday reported Democrat Carbajal had amassed nearly 61% of the vote with 84,506 votes to Allen’s 54,682. The split was similar in each county with 61% of San Luis Obispo County voters, 60.3% of Santa Barbara County voters, and 61.4% of Ventura County voters giving Carbajal the nod.

In a written statement, Carbajal said he was “humbled to have again earned the confidence and support of Central Coast voters” and that he looks forward “to serving our communities in the next Congress.”

Allen said he was disappointed by the outcome, but particularly a low turnout among Republicans.

“This is the first time in my life I have ever seen the country have this many problems — which is what got me into this race — and not vote for a change. The turnout wasn’t as strong as I’d expected. I’m shocked, when we have this many problems, the turnout was this low,” Allen said.

He’d figured 70 to 75% of Republican voters would turn in their ballots, whether in-person or by any other manner provided in the election cycle.

“They didn’t. Some of the Democrats are always going to show up; they have that going for them. But when Republicans don’t show up in great numbers, they have nobody to blame but themselves,” Allen said.

He said he saw many people express their exhaustion with politics while he was canvassing in the final weeks of campaigning. He asked them if they were planning to vote.

“Half said they didn’t think they would vote because they didn’t think their vote would matter. Then they wonder why nothing changes,” he said.

Allen said he may consider another run in future, but the morning after close of polls was too soon to tell.

“I’m a heart surgeon, so when things don’t go well, you look at what happened and how you can change it. Certainly the political landscape has changed a lot. People thought there would be a red wave, so we have to look at what’s happening,” he said.

“You don’t keep doing the same surgery over and over and over if every time the person’s going to die,” he continued. “You have to look and say, ‘What can I do differently?’ So I have to look at where is this country going to be, what are the issues. I wouldn’t rule out (another run), but I wouldn’t commit at this point in time because my nature is to look, analyze before making a commitment.”

Mail-in ballots postmarked Tuesday remain to be counted, and the election results will not be final until they are certified by Dec. 16.