A woman killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon at State Route 246 west of Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista.
The incident involved a 2016 Honda Accord, driven by Buellton resident Stephen Waldman, 71, and a 2020 Honda CR-V, driven by McIntyre, 73, and her passenger, 73-year-old Charlotte Ann Buck of Duarte, California.
According to an incident report released by the California Highway Patrol in Buellton, Waldman was heading westbound on State Route 246 near Skytt Mesa Drive, 1/2-mile west of Solvang, when he reportedly made an unsafe turn.
He reportedly stopped on the right shoulder, preparing to make a U-turn and drove directly into the path of McIntyre's vehicle.
The left front of Waldman's vehicle clipped the right rear of the Honda causing it to travel out of control in a northerly direction, traverse the north shoulder and travel onto the dirt shoulder, according to the report.
The front end of McIntyre's vehicle then crashed directly into an oak tree.
McIntyre was transported by ground to Marian Regional Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to the report.
McIntyre's passenger was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for moderate injuries. Her status is not known.
The report lists Waldman as uninjured.
Witnesses to the crash are being asked to contact the Buellton CHP office at 805-688-5551.