San Luis Obispo County has first COVID-19 death; Santa Barbara County adds 16 cases

San Luis Obispo County reported its first death from COVID-19 on Saturday, even as no new cases of the disease were reported by county officials for the first time since March 18, leaving the total cases there holding at 93.
Meanwhile in Santa Barbara County, where one death has already been attributed to the coronavirus, officials reported Saturday that 16 more cases had been confirmed, bringing that county’s total to 168.
The person who died in San Luis Obispo County was a North County resident between 80 and 90 years old who had underlying health conditions, was hospitalized and succumbed to the disease Saturday.
“As the number of local cases grow, this death is a sad milestone for all of us,” said San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein, who expressed condolences to the family. “Most cases of COVID-19 exhibit mild or moderate symptoms, yet this tragic death underscores the urgent need for us to take steps to protect residents who are at higher risk of developing serious illness.”
Of San Luis Obispo County’s cases, 65 have recovered, 22 are convalescing at home, five are hospitalized and three of those are in intensive care units.
Most of SLO County’s cases — 37 — are in the 18-to-49 age bracket, followed by 29 older than 65, 24 between 50 and 64 years old and three under 17 years of age.
Among the 16 new cases confirmed Saturday in Santa Barbara County, seven were between the ages of 30 and 49 and seven were aged 50 to 69. One is between the ages of 18 and 29 and one is older than 70.
Twelve of the cases came from Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, with one each reported in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Santa Barbara/Mission Canyon and the Montecito/Summerland/Carpinteria area.
Although the Public Health Department released the cities and areas where confirmed COVID-19 cases have occurred, a spokesman for the county’s Joint Information Center said it is critical that residents in all areas of the county stay at home and, when performing essential tasks outside the home, practice social distancing by remaining 6 feet away from other individuals.
Of the county’s 168 cases, 101 are recovering at home, 26 are recovering in a hospital, although 17 of them are in an intensive care unit, while 38 have fully recovered, two are pending an update and one person has died.
The Public Health Department is prioritizing investigations for cases resulting from exposure in health care and other congregate settings to identify people who may have been exposed, the spokesman said.
Residents were reminded to take measures to prevent the spread of the respiratory illness, including staying home except for essential tasks, remaining 6 feet from others when outside the home conducting essential tasks and frequently washing hands with soap and water.
The spokesman said residents should also avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick and keep surfaces clean by wiping them down with a household disinfectant.
