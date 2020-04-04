San Luis Obispo County has first COVID-19 death; Santa Barbara County adds 16 cases

Among the 16 new cases confirmed Saturday in Santa Barbara County, seven were between the ages of 30 and 49 and seven were aged 50 to 69. One is between the ages of 18 and 29 and one is older than 70.

Twelve of the cases came from Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, with one each reported in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Santa Barbara/Mission Canyon and the Montecito/Summerland/Carpinteria area.

Although the Public Health Department released the cities and areas where confirmed COVID-19 cases have occurred, a spokesman for the county’s Joint Information Center said it is critical that residents in all areas of the county stay at home and, when performing essential tasks outside the home, practice social distancing by remaining 6 feet away from other individuals.

Of the county’s 168 cases, 101 are recovering at home, 26 are recovering in a hospital, although 17 of them are in an intensive care unit, while 38 have fully recovered, two are pending an update and one person has died.

The Public Health Department is prioritizing investigations for cases resulting from exposure in health care and other congregate settings to identify people who may have been exposed, the spokesman said.