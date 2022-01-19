Nuclear watchdog organization San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace has joined the National Radioactive Waste Coalition “in order to amplify our voice,” said spokeswoman Jane Swanson, noting the threat of radioactive waste is a “global crisis.”
The National Radioactive Waste Coalition is made up of more than 40 grassroots organizations from across the country that are committed to developing national radioactive waste policies that are safe, just and equitable.
Stated goals include stopping Yucca Mountain from becoming a permanent nuclear waste repository; stopping plans for consolidated, centralized interim storage; and keeping high-level radioactive waste as close to its current sites as possible and “hardening” the storage to make it as safe as it can be.
“Our members live in the shadow of Diablo Canyon nuclear facility,” Swanson said. “[Although it is] due to close in 2024 and 2025, the community will continue to be at risk from the stored high-level radioactive waste.
“A safe and equitable solution must be found — one that doesn’t increase the danger through pointless transportation and exposure to other communities,” she said.
Other California organizations that are coalition members include GreenAction for Health and Environmental Justice in San Francisco, Physicians for Social Responsibility-Los Angeles, Samuel Lawrence Foundation of San Diego, San Clemente Green and Women’s Energy Matters.
