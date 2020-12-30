Santa Barbara Cottage providing COVID-19 prevention education to Latino community

Cottage Center for Population Health is partnering with Latino community-based organizations and leaders to educate a community that has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, according to a Cottage spokeswoman.
Health ambassadors are community members who are appointed and trained to provide trusted and culturally relevant health education to the community, as well as support the Cottage Center for Population Health program to address racial and ethnic disparities in health.
The spokeswoman said beginning this month Cottage and community partners are piloting a project for health ambassadors to distribute COVID-19 prevention kits and provide education to the Latino community in both English and Spanish.
Additionally, recipients will have an opportunity to connect with a resource navigator to access services for basic needs, said the spokeswoman, noting that efforts are focused on mid and south Santa Barbara County, from Lompoc through Carpinteria.
Participating partners include: Dr. Sergio Rubio, internal medicine specialist; Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, infectious disease specialist; Cottage Infection Prevention and Control Department, Santa Barbara County Promotores Network, Family Service Agency, Isla Vista Youth Projects, La Casa de la Raza and Mi Vida Mi Voz.
Approximately 200 health ambassadors will distribute a total of 2,400 COVID-19 prevention kits starting in December and continuing into the first quarter of 2021, according to the spokeswoman.
Individual COVID-19 prevention kits will include masks for adults and children, sanitizing wipes, COVID-19 information and resources, a coloring booklet and stickers and crayons provided by Cottage Health. Hand sanitizer provided by Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Vitamin D supplements provided by Naturewise and Dr. Richard Mazess also will be included.
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
