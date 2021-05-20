Active COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County are at their lowest level in over a year, although COVID-19 hospitalizations are showing a slow increase in recent weeks, county public health data shows.
As of Thursday, 49 out of 34,419 total COVID-19 cases remain active, according to county data. The number of new daily cases has also been dropping, with just seven additional cases confirmed on Thursday.
While Santa Barbara County also recently saw the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to their lowest levels since the beginning of the pandemic, with just six individuals hospitalized and no individuals in the intensive care unit in early May, the rates have since increased.
As of Thursday, 17 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 18 out of 11,571 total cases remain active and 156 individuals have died from the illness.
In Orcutt, five out of 1,841 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, seven out of 3,825 total cases remain active and 54 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, two out of 1,044 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, two out of 1,298 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.