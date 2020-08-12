Santa Barbara County adds one COVID-19 death, reclassifies one as non-COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed one additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday and removed one previously-reported death that was discovered not to be caused by the virus, the department reported.
The most recent death was a resident of the South County unincorporated area, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, who was over the age of 70 and had underlying health conditions, the county said.
The reclassified death occurred after the California Department of Public Health reviewed the medical records of the individual, a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 18-29.
The county Public Health Department's Joint Information Center was unable to clarify how the death was wrongly classified and whether COVID-19 was determined to have contributed to the individual's death.
According to the department, it has now been removed from the death count, keeping the county's total at 73.
The death, which took place June 15, was announced along with 27 other COVID-19 fatalities on July 31 after the county discovered a data system lag that left multiple deaths uncounted.
“We send our thoughts of comfort and condolences to the grieving families. As school goes back into session via distance learning over the next couple of weeks, our lives will again need to adapt to everyday living that is so different than our pre-COVID routines. Please remain vigilant," said Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health director.
County officials have also said that they will no longer report the date of death for individuals determined to have died from COVID-19, citing HIPAA regulations for patient privacy.
Questions have been raised regarding when deaths occurred after the county announced that death certificates can sometimes take up to two months to process before the death can be announced.
According to Suzanne Grimmesey, a chief officer in the county's Department of Behavioral Wellness, the county will share the month of the death if it is "historic," meaning if it occurred in an earlier month, but will not share the month if the death occurred "recently."
Additional COVID-19 cases
The county also reported 16 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. However, the county warned that the daily cases are likely higher, since the county is still waiting for updated case data from the state following a glitch in the state CalREDIE system.
The county now has 249 active cases out of 7,083 total, including cases from the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc.
Seventy-nine individuals are hospitalized with 331 of them in the ICU, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 106 cases are active out of 3,175 cases. With the removal of one Santa Maria death on Wednesday, 39 total deaths have been recorded.
The community of Orcutt currently has 10 active cases out of 227 total. Three deaths have occurred.
In the city of Lompoc, 23 cases are active and 536 have been confirmed in total. Seven individuals have died.
The Santa Ynez Valley has five active cases out of 81 total. Two deaths have been confirmed.
At the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, 1,019 cases have been confirmed with no cases currently active. Three deaths have been confirmed by the county.
