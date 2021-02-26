Santa Barbara County aims to create equity as vaccine eligibility expands

As the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department prepares to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to educators, agriculture and food workers, and emergency personnel, officials are working with community partners to carve out equitable distribution opportunities.

According to county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, the department is currently coordinating vaccine clinics for high-risk populations including farmworkers, elderly residents in low-income areas, and those living in high-density housing.

"We do acknowledge that there are community members who do not have access to computers, and who have language barriers and … cultural barriers in understanding what vaccines are all about," Do-Reynoso said during a virtual town hall Thursday.

Thus far, Latinx, Indigenous and other racial groups in the county have been vaccinated about half as much as White residents, according to vaccine demographic data.

The disparity is partially due to the majority-White demographics of the health care workforce and the 65-and-older age group, who have received nearly all the vaccines so far, officials said.

One of the upcoming equity opportunities will be a vaccine pilot program on Sunday, where over 500 farmworkers will receive their first dose of the vaccine in Santa Maria with the help of translators and organizers.