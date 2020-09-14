Santa Barbara County air quality ‘unhealthy’ from wildfire smoke

Air quality for much of northern Santa Barbara County was moderate or unhealthy Monday due to particles blowing in from wildfires raging to the north, and the air is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive individuals countywide Tuesday, according to the County Air Pollution Control District.
The amount of PM10, or particulate matter 10 microns in diameter, over Santa Maria and Lompoc made the air pollution “moderate,” while the level of PM2.5 in both cities as well as the Santa Ynez Valley made the air “unhealthy,” the APCD said.
APCD’s forecast for Tuesday’s air quality countywide is “unhealthy for sensitive individuals” — a step between “moderate” and “unhealthy.”
APCD officials advised the public to take appropriate precautions — especially for sensitive individuals with heart and lung diseases, those with compromised immune systems, pregnant women and young children.
Individuals were advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, remain inside when possible and keep doors and windows closed.
The high levels of particulate matter are the result of smoke being generated by wildfires burning throughout California and blown into the area by northwesterly winds, altering the color of sunlight, giving everything a sepia cast, and lowering air temperatures by blocking some of the sun’s rays.
Although wildfires generate both PM2.5 and PM10, the PM2.5 particles are considered more damaging to health than those of PM10 because they can enter the bloodstream when inhaled.
Levels of PM2.5 greater than 35 micrograms per cubic meter are considered unhealthy, and levels measured hourly Saturday through Monday ranged from a low of 37 to a high of 92 in Santa Maria, a low of 29 to a high of 113 in Lompoc and a low of 19 to a high of 98 in Santa Ynez.
Unhealthy levels of PM10 are those greater than 150 micrograms per cubic meter, and the hourly readings for the same three days ranged from 32 to 149 in Santa Maria and 36 to 146 in Lompoc. PM10 levels are not tracked by APCD in the Santa Ynez area.
On the plus side, ozone levels have been good throughout the county since Saturday, according to the APCD.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.