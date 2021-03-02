Santa Barbara County allocates vaccines for new sector, awaits arrival of J&J doses

Changes are coming to Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 vaccine rollout over the next week, as the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes its way to California and officials implement state guidelines requiring 30% of allocated doses to go toward newly eligible sectors.

Vaccine allocations are expected to increase in the coming weeks following the federal government's emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, which requires only one dose, provides protection within two weeks and does not require ultra-cold storage.

California is slated to receive 380,000 doses of the newly approved vaccine, with Santa Barbara County officials still waiting to hear how much they will receive, county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

"This is really, really exciting news that we have this third option … for a convenient, one-dose, easy-to-store, quick-acting vaccine for our providers as well as our community," Do-Reynoso said.

Increased vaccines are needed now more than ever. On March 1, the county opened vaccines to the remainder of Phase 1B, which includes around 61,000 personnel in agriculture, food, education, child care and emergency services.