Santa Barbara County animal shelters need adopters

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging residents to adopt or provide foster care to animals with its Paw-liday promotion to ease the strain on animal shelters experiencing overload.

Since the beginning of December, pets have been pouring into county animal shelters at the rate of about 14 per day, an Animal Services spokeswoman said.

To help reduce the shelter population, Animal Services’ Paw-liday promotion will allow adopters to “Name Your Price” through the end of the year.

“We believe that everyone would pay a million dollars for their family pet if they could, but it’s just not possible,” said Sarah Aguilar, director of Animal Services. “We never want an adoption fee to be a barrier to experiencing the love of a furry friend.”

The promotion also encourages families to foster pets during winter break. About 150 pets are currently housed in foster homes on their way to adoption.

“Fostering is the bridge between a pet’s past and future,” Aguilar said. “Foster families provide a safe and loving temporary home, in stark contrast to the isolation of a shelter kennel.”

As an added incentive, anyone who takes a pet home during December, whether as an adopter or foster, will be entered into a drawing for donated raffle items.

For more information about adoption, fostering or becoming a volunteer, visit https://linktr.ee/sbcanimalservices

Santa Barbara County Animal Services takes in about 5,000 pets annually at its two shelter locations. The North County shelter is located at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.