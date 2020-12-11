Santa Barbara County awaits state response on departure from Southern California region

After submitting a request to the state this week to be excluded from the designated Southern California region — where dropping ICU capacity from COVID-19 surges prompted closures of several sectors through the end of the month — Santa Barbara County is still awaiting an answer from state officials.

The county Board of Supervisors submitted the request to the California Department of Public Health along with neighboring Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, asking for the Tri-Counties area to be designated as its own region because of its higher intensive care unit availability. Such a move could exempt the county from the regional stay-at-home order.

As of Friday, however, no response — either official or unofficial — has come from the state, according to 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart.

"We haven't yet heard back from the Governor's Office or the California Department of Public Health. We're continuing to make the case," he said. "We're hopeful and optimistic that the governor will respond favorably to our request."

Under the regional stay-at-home order, personal care sectors have had to halt all operations, and outdoor dining has been prohibited once more. The region, which also includes the severely impacted Los Angeles County, will remain under the order until Dec. 26, at which time the state will reassess available ICU rates.

The hope is that after that date, if the region's ICU capacity continues to be lower than the threshold of 15% while the rates of the three Central Coast counties are higher, the state would permit the counties to leave the region and not remain under the order.