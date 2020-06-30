Santa Barbara County beaches to remain open for Fourth of July weekend, officials say

Santa Barbara County beaches will remain open during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, with extra enforcement measures in place to prevent large gatherings and encourage social distancing, county officials announced Tuesday.

County Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said officials considered a variety of options for limiting the spread of COVID-19 at county beaches over the weekend but ultimately decided not to join such other counties as Ventura and Los Angeles in closing beaches.

"There will be increased enforcement taking place in coordination with law enforcement agencies and Parks & Recreation Departments," Ruiz said. "We know the strategy of enforcement and education has worked well in the past. We are discouraging large groups and strongly encouraging strict physical distancing."

In anticipation of the upcoming weekend, officials from Marian Regional Medical Center urged residents making plans to celebrate to remember the virus is still active.

Scott Robertson, Dignity Health Central Coast chief medical officer, encouraged residents to continue wearing face coverings, practice social distancing and frequent hand washing, and stay home while sick.

“While they are simple steps that community members can take, they are life-saving and are proved to minimize exposure to the virus," Robertson said. "During holiday weekends, such as Independence Day, we are asking people to follow these precautionary measures."

COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced that the case numbers for Tuesday would not be shared until Wednesday while the county's COVID-19 data system undergoes updates.