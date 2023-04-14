The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold budget workshops this month in Santa Barbara.

The workshops are scheduled for April 18, 19 and 21, beginning at 9 a.m. each day on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 East Anapamu Street.

The public can follow the proceedings on the county’s website and YouTube channel and on cable TV channel 20. To watch in Spanish, Cox and Comcast subscribers can enable SAP in their language settings or watch in Spanish via the county’s YouTube español channel.

Santa Barbara County public information officer Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta said remote testimony and public comment will also be available at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 East Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria and virtually via Zoom by following the instructions found in the agenda.

Buttitta said the theme for the fiscal year 2023-24 budget is "Ready for Today, Preparing for Tomorrow."

Buttitta said the theme is aimed at highlighting the "progress made on board priorities and investments and continued prudent planning for the known and emerging issues on the horizon."

According to Buttitta, the county's budget outlook next year is stable, despite uncertainties as a result of the board's "prudence and financial planning."

“We are entering this budget year with a buckle up and drive carefully approach," County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said. "While the fiscal outlook for the county remains relatively stable, the trajectory of the economy remains uncertain.

“The county is ready for today after several years of adopting fiscally sound budget development policies and making sure it is preparing for tomorrow by setting aside funding for projected future shortfalls, given the uncertainty of the state budget and potential cost increases.”

The county’s preliminary operating budget is estimated at $1.48 billion, a 6.2% increase compared to the 2022-23 adopted operating budget. This marks a fifth year in a row that service level reductions are not necessary in any county department, Buttitta said.

Buttitta said the General Fund Strategic Reserve is fully funded at $44 million and sufficient reserves are on-hand to mitigate short-term impacts, adding that there is still "significant American Rescue Plan Act, federal and state funding for critical programs.”

Buttitta said some of the challenging financial factors include significant general liability, a worker’s compensation rate increase, employee salary and increasing benefit costs.

Shortfalls may begin in the 2025-26 fiscal year driven by Health and Human Services costs currently being funded through one-time funds, Buttitta said.

Each department will be giving a presentation outlining their respective budgets during the workshops. The submitted department budgets and revenue estimates are available in the Budget Workshop Material 2023-2024 posted online.

This year, the workshops include three special issue reports on maintenance and capital projects, a cannabis revenue update and revenue tax measures.

Buttitta said the public is encouraged to watch the workshops and provide input on ideas being developed by staff to fund vital services.

“Adopting a balanced budget is challenging,” said board chair and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams. “Budget workshops are an opportunity to craft a plan on how to stay financially resilient while continuing to support critical services like public safety, mental health, reduction of homelessness and environmental protection.”

County budget workshops are held approximately one month before the release of the recommended budget and two months before budget hearings. This provides the Board of Supervisors an opportunity to review and discuss departments’ preliminary budgets and special issues, receive public input on these items and provide the County Executive Officer direction on policy issues or specific items for consideration prior to completion of the recommended 2023-24 budget to be released in May, Buttitta said.

Final budget decisions will be made on June 16 and 20 when the Board of Supervisors holds budget adoption hearings.

For information about Santa Barbara County government, go to www.CountyofSB.org.