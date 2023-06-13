The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold budget hearings on Friday, June 16, beginning at 9 a.m. and, if needed, June 20 in the County Administration Building's fourth floor hearing room in Santa Barbara.

The public can follow the proceedings via the county’s website, YouTube and on cable TV channel 20. To watch in Spanish, Cox and Comcast subscribers can enable SAP in their language settings, or watch in Spanish via the county’s Youtube español. Remote testimony and public comment will also be available at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 East Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria and virtually via Zoom by following the instructions found on the county website.

County Executive Office budget staff presented a five-year forecast and budget development report in December that kicked off the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget cycle. Budget workshops were subsequently held in April to provide the board an opportunity to review the preliminary budget, discuss impacts and funding opportunities, receive public input and provide the County Executive Officer direction on policy issues or items for consideration prior to completion of the Recommended Budget FY 2023-2024.

The purpose of the budget hearings is to provide the board with an overview of the budget, present the CEO Recommended Expansions, respond to questions about the budget, provide updates to department budgets since workshops, make any final adjustments and, ultimately, adopt the FY 2023-24 budget.

The recommended operating budget for FY 2023-24 is $1.48 billion. This is a 6.4% increase from the previous year and marks the fifth year in a row that service level reductions are not necessary.

The funds for the $89 million budget increase from the previous year are coming primarily from three sources, increased secured property taxes; an increase in state revenue; and an increase in charge of services.

In total, the Recommended Budget supports a workforce of 4,636.5 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions and reflects a net increase of 170 FTE, with the majority of that increase occurring in three departments: Social Services, Fire and Behavioral Wellness, funded primarily by increased state funding.

“This board’s prudent financial planning and largely status quo budgets the last several years have allowed us to not only prevent any service level reductions but also expand on the board’s priorities in the coming year,” said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato. “I am thankful that we are in a position where instead of making cuts, we can focus on delivering exceptional services so all in Santa Barbara County can enjoy a safe, healthy and prosperous life.”

Since workshops, revenue estimates and potential sources of funding have increased, most notably the Auditor-Controller’s Office has increased property tax revenue estimates by $4.7 million. During the Budget Hearings proposed use of additional funds will be presented in the CEO Recommended Expansions. The expansions include several items including allocating $75,000 in funds to the Orcutt Branch Library rent and Black Gold Library Systems increases, to larger initiatives and projects including allocating $500,000 to a new Sustainability Initiative Fund, that will set-aside funds to develop sustainable projects or pilot programs once the Climate Action Plan is adopted later this year.

The Recommended Budget is also planning for the uncertain economic outlook of the future. The General Fund Strategic Reserve, or “rainy day” fund will be fully funded at $44 million.

“The fiscal outlook for the county remains stable, but it is a time to buckle up and be vigilant as the trajectory of the economy remains uncertain. That is why this budget reflects an emphasis on making sure we are prepared for the future by setting aside funding for projected shortfalls yet also ready to make progress today,” said Miyasato.

The public is invited to participate through alternative methods and follow online or via Cable TV Channel 20 (CSBTV).