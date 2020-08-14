Santa Barbara County: Business, school reopenings on hold pending state data fix

Further reopening of businesses and schools in Santa Barbara County is unlikely to be considered in the near future, county officials said Friday, as continued issues with the state's COVID-19 data system make it difficult to track the spread of local cases.

The glitch in the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange (CalREDIE), first announced by state officials Aug. 4, caused significant underreporting of daily COVID-19 cases to county public health departments.

While the state announced last week that the glitch was fixed, counties continue to see issues, 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said.

"The California Department of Public Health has still not resolved data issues that will allow us to publish accurate case information for our community," Hart said. "Moving forward, considering any further reopenings or school waivers is premature until we have more reliable data."

Under the authority of the county public health officer, waivers can be granted to elementary schools wanting to reopen for in-person learning, even though Santa Barbara County has been restricted from in-person learning by the state due to its high COVID-19 case rate.

Approximately half of Santa Barbara County school districts resumed distance learning this week, with the other half expected to do so in the next week.

With the available case data possessed by the county, 137 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday, bringing the county to 7,274 cases. Of those, 290 are known to still be active, according to county data.