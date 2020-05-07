Santa Barbara County calls for volunteers, more staff to help COVID-19 response

Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso noted her department already has four core contact tracing teams in place and will soon have 30 new contact tracers to reflect the ethnic diversity in the county.

But she said more will be needed as a back-up labor force should the county need to ramp up its tracing efforts.

When someone comes down with COVID-19 or tests positive for novel coronavirus, contact tracers try to find out who that person has had contact with and might have given the person the virus or been infected by the person.

Investigators and interviewers assist with that process in determining how and where individuals became infected.

Contacts are also traced when there are outbreaks, which can be more time-consuming.

“We’re tracking six outbreaks, or at least we have identified six outbreaks,” Do-Reynoso said, defining outbreaks as two or more persons at the same address coming down with COVID-19 within 14 days.

Those applying to help are not required to have previous training, but clinical degrees or bilingual abilities will be required for certain positions.

“We encourage our community to apply for these COVID-19 response opportunities to assist their own neighbors in the fight against this virus,” Do-Reynoso said. “Whether you have a background in a particular health-related field or you’re looking for a way to serve your community, Santa Barbara County needs you.”

Those interested in working or volunteering with the Public Health Department can complete an interest form by visiting https://publichealthsbc.org/volunteering-and-donations/.