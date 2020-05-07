Santa Barbara County calls for volunteers, more staff to help COVID-19 response

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is looking for volunteers and new staff people to help expand the COVID-19 response as testing increases and contact tracing efforts ramp up.
Health officials said the positions to be filled will allow some individuals to work remotely, while others will be out working in the community.
People are needed to work as contact tracers, investigators and interviewers, drivers, outreach workers and nurses as the county prepares to meet state response and containment plans needed to accelerate reopening the county economy.
On Tuesday, County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said a new requirement in the governor’s criteria for the containment plan requires the county’s contact tracing teams to reflect the cultural diversity of the county population.
“That’s something we have to check, along with whether the testing sites are within 30 minutes of populations,” Miyasato said.
Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso noted her department already has four core contact tracing teams in place and will soon have 30 new contact tracers to reflect the ethnic diversity in the county.
But she said more will be needed as a back-up labor force should the county need to ramp up its tracing efforts.
When someone comes down with COVID-19 or tests positive for novel coronavirus, contact tracers try to find out who that person has had contact with and might have given the person the virus or been infected by the person.
Investigators and interviewers assist with that process in determining how and where individuals became infected.
Contacts are also traced when there are outbreaks, which can be more time-consuming.
“We’re tracking six outbreaks, or at least we have identified six outbreaks,” Do-Reynoso said, defining outbreaks as two or more persons at the same address coming down with COVID-19 within 14 days.
Those applying to help are not required to have previous training, but clinical degrees or bilingual abilities will be required for certain positions.
“We encourage our community to apply for these COVID-19 response opportunities to assist their own neighbors in the fight against this virus,” Do-Reynoso said. “Whether you have a background in a particular health-related field or you’re looking for a way to serve your community, Santa Barbara County needs you.”
Those interested in working or volunteering with the Public Health Department can complete an interest form by visiting https://publichealthsbc.org/volunteering-and-donations/.
The website also lists ways people can help organizations with their efforts, including by making face masks for the Coastal Quilters Guild of Santa Barbara and Goleta and through the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade’s contest to see who can make the most masks.
Other information on the site includes how to donate personal protective equipment, along with the type of equipment needed, and a link to Santa Barbara County Food Rescue, which is coordinating food resources.
More information on Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 response is available at www.publichealthsbc.org.
Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast
We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com. You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online.
Asecond inmate at the Lompoc federal prison has died from complications related to COVID-19, prison officials reported Wednesday evening.
During a 90-minute period on April 17, Santa Maria Police dispatch received nine calls reporting stolen cars, an example of a recent spike in …
Lompoc residents may be on the verge of seeing a significant cut in their electric bills.
Members of the Class of 2020 in Lucia Mar Unified School District will receive their diplomas in drive-through events, but just how the proces…
As a result of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, more people are relying on technology for work, staying in touch with friends and family, as w…
Santa Maria California News Media, Inc., which publishes the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, is introducing a lim…
After repeated incidents of forced entry into the now-closed Santa Maria skate park, city officials on Monday covered concrete, ramps and boxe…
Community of Prayer and local churches are calling on all Central Coast residents to join in this year’s National Day of Prayer through an onl…
Santa Barbara County should be able to meet the criteria for accelerating the next phase of reopening the economy after lower-risk workplaces …
The first day of community COVID-19 testing in Santa Barbara County drew residents from as far as Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo C…
A ninth individual has died from COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, and 18 new cases were confirmed Tuesday by the Public Health Department, br…
After a mandated suspension of elective surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lompoc Valley Medical Center is set to resume performing a lim…
The Lompoc federal prison complex is set to open a new hospital wing that was constructed in less than a month in response to a significant CO…
Beginning Tuesday morning, individuals who have scheduled a 5-minute appointment online or over the phone can receive a nasal swab inside the …
Drivers on Highway 101 in Santa Maria can now witness Hancock College turning blue every night. Recently, the school began illuminating two of…
The May Firm, a personal injury law firm with offices in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, said it is donating $10,000 to support local restaur…
'Praise' for sale: Lompoc High FFA student seeking buyer for pig as pandemic puts county fair in jeopardy
After raising her first hog through the Lompoc High School FFA program two years ago, Jennifer Ayala cried for a week after she sold the pig —…
Arwinder Singh Chahal and his family didn’t plan to cook and serve more than 600 meals to the homeless and to those working on the front lines…
About 50 protesters gathered near the Betteravia and Bradley roads intersection Saturday to rally for reopening California’s economy and endin…
Railing against the ongoing 6-week shutdown of non-essential businesses ordered by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 15, local merchants and concerne…
Seniors headed for universities after graduating from Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high schools were honored for their accomplishments Frida…
In recognition of May Day, members of Central Coast labor, housing and immigrant rights organizations gathered for a car caravan through Santa…
Marian Regional Medical Center on Monday will start offering COVID-19 antibody testing for hospital patients with the help of medical device c…
Having lived through the Great Depression, when rationing meant survival, the self-professed dog-lover can't seem to shake the thought of a ch…
Beaches in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will remain open. The news was part of a clarification from the governor's office Thursd…
Federal guidelines on social distancing and gathering restrictions have forced Santa Barbara County mortuaries to limit their services, changi…
The Lompoc Valley’s largest and longest-running community celebration has joined the extensive list of events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Santa Barbara high schooler Daniel Goldberg left his campus to learn at home after stay-at-home orders were issued, he sought a way to he…
Santa Maria will hold the first of three community-based COVID-19 testing sites in Santa Barbara County starting next week, expanding testing …
Marian Regional Medical Center partnered with Vitalant to encourage Santa Maria Valley residents to donate blood during a drive Wednesday in t…
With traditional commencement exercises jeopardized by the effort to control the coronavirus pandemic, Central Coast school districts are prep…
During his early years of adulthood, Chico Lusby faced a great deal of uncertainty. The Lompoc native struggled to get by on his salary from D…
Santa Barbara County Superior Court officials on Friday extended the closure of nonessential services until May 23 and restricted facilities t…
With Council Member Karen Waite strongly dissenting, Solvang City Council members voted 4-1 Monday to reopen city parks and to urge county and…
Members of the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron and 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vandenberg Air Force Base gathered equipment to loan to the …
Owners of the Ballard Walnut Grove hung paper hearts from a tree on Alamo Pintado road near Ballard, each representing a life lost in Californ…
When the coronavirus pandemic ended classroom instruction for kids in California, ride-hailing driver Kyle Carter and his two daughters starte…
Faced with the challenge of staying in business during a pandemic, staff at Gina's Piece of Cake have become increasingly creative — inventing…
When the coronavirus pandemic ended classroom instruction for kids in California, ride-hailing driver Kyle Carter and his two daughters starte…
Relatives of inmates at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex gathered outside the gates Saturday to protest what they claim are direct comm…
Over 100 first responders from throughout the Santa Maria Valley left their posts to stand with Marian Regional Medical Center staff under a h…
Tunnell Elementary School teachers drove through area neighborhoods Friday to show their students they miss them.
Some of the workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lompoc were treated to bundles of fresh, locally-grown produce on Friday, c…
Navigating the maze: Santa Maria businessman Jaime Flores helping others sort through COVID's economic paper jungle
Amid the sweeping closures and dwindling income brought on by COVID-19, business owners face a maze of additional paperwork as they wade throu…
Military training has prepared Dr. Paul Webber for almost anything, and that mindset is giving Marian Regional Medical Center an edge in the f…
Life continues in Santa Maria during the coronavirus pandemic, but not as usual.
In an effort to aid those fighting coronavirus, Camarillo resident and COVID-19 survivor Dwight Everett chose to donate his plasma, which cont…
Military training has prepared Dr. Paul Webber for almost anything, and that mindset is giving Marian Regional Medical Center an edge in the f…
The city of Santa Maria has initiated planning for the gradual reopening of local businesses and services in the midst of the coronavirus pand…
Businesses could begin reopening to get Santa Barbara County’s economic engine running in four to six weeks, according to a rough timeline lai…
A time like no other: Santa Ynez Valley nonprofits serving special needs population face new reality
The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every person on the planet, including those most vulnerable among us. Some individuals, who because of disa…
Santa Barbara County’s Hispanic population has been hit harder by COVID-19 than other ethnic and racial groups, and about 30% of all the confi…
An unused factory located on the campus of the Lompoc federal prison will be converted into a mobile hospital to treat the increasing number o…
Corona Family Farms in Santa Maria recently donated more than 40 flats of strawberries to demonstrate appreciation for the Dignity Health phys…
The Lompoc federal prison inmate who reportedly died from COVID-19 on Friday was 66 years old with pre-existing health conditions, according t…
Once her Santa Maria business Aloha Cleaners and Alterations was hit by the economic impacts of the virus, however, Sharp found herself making…
Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety are encouraging residents to participate in Chalk Your …
In an effort to cut down on gatherings in waiting rooms and to limit the spread of COVID-19, several health-care providers on the Central Coas…
COVID-19 testing for high-priority patients is ramping up in Santa Barbara County with the arrival of equipment from a molecular diagnostics c…
Video conferencing was used for the first time in Santa Maria Superior Court history Friday to facilitate the first sentencing hearings held s…
Hope is something that the American people have come to appreciate and practice. Many hope that their families will remain safe and healthy du…
The Lompoc Food Pantry, which is run by Catholic Charities, has remained open and is continuing to accept clients, but the organization has al…
After weeks of relying on a ventilator for oxygen, Melissa Meza is beginning to breathe on her own with the help of a special blood treatment,…
The fence on a home at the intersection of Sunrise and Stardust drives in Santa Maria has a chalk art display that reads "When it rains, look …
The Harvest Community Center in Santa Maria will be increasing its food capacity during its upcoming monthly distributions in order to provide…
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has developed a whole new grading plan as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that will give studen…
Calls to 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County have spiked since the COVID-19 outbreak, rising 300% in the last two weeks of March, said a spokeswoman fo…
As health-care workers around the world continue to treat those who are suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lompoc Valley Medical Center thi…
Marian pediatric program delivering produce to families with children at risk of contracting COVID-19
Members of Marian Regional Medical Center’s Medically Vulnerable Pediatric Coordination Program have been delivering fresh produce to Santa Ma…
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital medical staff caring for Covid-19 patients are now using the first face shields produced in collaboration with …
City of Santa Maria officials have increased a projected drop in city revenue to $10 million extending into the upcoming fiscal year as a resu…
Phillips 66 officials said the company will contribute $20,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts within the Central Coast, providing support for the …
California lawmakers called on Bureau of Prisons officials Wednesday to expedite the installation of a mobile hospital in Lompoc after data sh…
In response to the public’s failure to observe social distancing orders, both San Luis Obispo County and Port San Luis Harbor District officia…
Officials at the Good Samaritan Shelter are worried about sustaining service to the county's homeless population after racking up a $60,000 bi…
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is asking business owners, employers, and community leaders to participate in its “Open for Business” survey.
The Lompoc Federal Penitentiary has the highest number of cases among prisons nationwide with 67 inmates confirmed positive, according to data…
The town of Los Alamos has once again turned itself into a community of smiles with its Saturday evening "Cruise Los Alamos" event. As an answ…
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday outlined a complex set of circumstances for the state to lift coronavirus restrictions and then descri…
Despite being in the midst of an unprecedented global health crisis that has left them mostly confined to their home, young Lompoc siblings Jo…
More than 50 pretrial detainees in Santa Barbara County Jail were recently released following an order that suspended most court hearings, inc…
To help Airmen and their families practice physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the VandenbergExchange is implementing curbside p…
As the executive director of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, McCarty was prepared to ramp up her organization’s outr…
Facing certain but unknown increases in costs and losses in revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, the Santa Barbara County Board of Superviso…
Instead of traditional Easter baskets, egg-hunters big and small brandished digital cameras and iPhones at Buellton's first “physically distan…
Local retailers are feeling the pinch three weeks after the coronavirus prompted a stay at home order, the public to adhere to social distanci…
An outbreak of coronavirus at Lompoc prison has grown to dozens of cases, including 12 inmates who were hospitalized, according to Santa Barba…
In an effort to provide fresh produce pickup services for Central Coast residents during the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Maria-based produce c…
Members of the Santa Maria City Council were faced with funding decisions for both capital projects and COVID-19 assistance at their Tuesday m…
With schools still closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers and other staff members from Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy took…
Free child care services will be offered at Rice Elementary starting Monday for health-care workers on the front lines of the fight against th…
We are putting together a list of area restaurants, bars and other businesses that have been impacted by the state of California's coronavirus…
In an effort to keep kids busy and families connected while statewide stay-at-home orders are in place, one Santa Maria mom created a Facebook…
The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday began discussions that could lead to added assistance for residents who may be struggling to pay their util…
Signs of support for medical workers and staff at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center showed up in the form of sandwiches and banners on Wednesday.
Dignity Health Central Coast’s three hospitals have launched hotline numbers in both English and Spanish to educate community members about CO…
Santa Maria City Council supports state eviction order, rangers to enforce social distancing this weekend
To demonstrate support for Santa Marians concerned about the possibility of eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council has voted …
With some medical supplies in short supply amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lompoc Valley Medical Center now is accepting donations from th…
The bells in Marian Regional Medical Center’s bell tower are ringing at noon each day to show appreciation for hospital staff, all first respo…
Reports of domestic violence in Santa Barbara County have dropped in the weeks following a statewide stay-at-home order, prompting concern fro…
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the lives — and, in some cases, livelihoods — of so many in the Lompoc Valley, the beach has see…
While COVID-19 testing has increased in Santa Barbara County with a faster turnaround on results, Public Health Department officials still say…
Santa Maria is projected to lose $3 million in sales tax revenue alone through June as a result of business closures and social distancing con…
Social distancing, business closures could last until November in Santa Barbara County depending on compliance
Models used to predict the progression of COVID-19 infection and the result of efforts to halt the spread of the disease show social distancin…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.