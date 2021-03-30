Santa Barbara County case rate continues to drop; 30 cases, 2 deaths reported Tuesday

Santa Barbara County's adjusted COVID-19 case rate continued to inch downward from 5.9 to 5.3 cases per 100,000 people over the past week, according to state data.

The county remains in the red tier and will need to reach an adjusted case rate of 3.9 for two weeks before moving into the state's second-least restrictive orange tier.

Upon entry into the orange tier, indoor operations can expand for restaurants and retailers, and bars not serving food will be permitted to operate outdoors, according to the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

However, the additional operations may be within reach for Santa Barbara County once the state has administered 4 million vaccines in the 400 ZIP codes ranked lowest within the Healthy Places Index.

According to the Blueprint, upon reaching the 4 million goal, the case rate threshold for the orange tier will be loosened from 3.9 to 5.9, which Santa Barbara County has met for the past two weeks.

The timeline for this change is unknown, as state officials have not provided recent updates regarding their progress toward that goal.

Santa Barbara County's current test positivity rate is 2.2% and the test positivity rate for the lowest health equity quartile is 4.1%. Both rates also meet metric thresholds for the orange tier, according to state data.

The county's actual case rate of 5.9 cases per 100,000 people for the past seven days was adjusted downward to 5.3 due to the level of COVID-19 testing in the county.