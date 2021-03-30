Santa Barbara County case rate continues to drop; 30 cases, 2 deaths reported Tuesday

Santa Barbara County's adjusted COVID-19 case rate continued to inch downward from 5.9 to 5.3 cases per 100,000 people over the past week, according to state data.
The county remains in the red tier and will need to reach an adjusted case rate of 3.9 for two weeks before moving into the state's second-least restrictive orange tier.
Upon entry into the orange tier, indoor operations can expand for restaurants and retailers, and bars not serving food will be permitted to operate outdoors, according to the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
However, the additional operations may be within reach for Santa Barbara County once the state has administered 4 million vaccines in the 400 ZIP codes ranked lowest within the Healthy Places Index.
According to the Blueprint, upon reaching the 4 million goal, the case rate threshold for the orange tier will be loosened from 3.9 to 5.9, which Santa Barbara County has met for the past two weeks.
The timeline for this change is unknown, as state officials have not provided recent updates regarding their progress toward that goal.
Santa Barbara County's current test positivity rate is 2.2% and the test positivity rate for the lowest health equity quartile is 4.1%. Both rates also meet metric thresholds for the orange tier, according to state data.
The county's actual case rate of 5.9 cases per 100,000 people for the past seven days was adjusted downward to 5.3 due to the level of COVID-19 testing in the county.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths from the illness on Tuesday.
According to county public health data, 33,134 total cases have been confirmed and 192 cases remain active.
The two additional deaths were of an Orcutt resident and a Santa Maria resident. One was between the ages of 50 and 69 and the other was over the age of 70, according to county data.
COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the county now total 438.
As of Tuesday, 28 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 10 individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 50 out of 11,170 total COVID-19 cases remain active and 152 individuals have died from the illness.
In Orcutt, 15 out of 1,759 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 39 out of 3,510 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, six out of 985 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Gudalupe, four out of 1,263 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from the illness on Tuesday.
According to county public health data, 20,475 total cases have been confirmed and 234 cases remain active.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.