Santa Barbara County and its cities spent Wednesday cleaning up and drying out from a major storm swept through Monday, even as more rain looms on the weekend, albeit not as much precipitation is expected.

The National Weather Service Office in Oxnard said the next system is expected to arrive Friday afternoon in the North County and might extend to the South Coast overnight, bringing an estimated half an inch of rain along the coastal valleys.

But rain will likely become widespread Saturday, with the most intense rainfall forecast for a three- to six-hour period on Saturday afternoon before the front moves east that evening.

Rainfall could be heavy, as much as half an inch an hour, with totals in the coastal valleys predicted to be about 1 inch but could be up to 2 inches in the northwest portion of the county.

More rainy weather is likely early next week, but National Weather Service meteorologists are uncertain about exactly when and how much rain will hit.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at some of the efforts to recover from Monday’s storm.

Highway to valley closed

Just before noon Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported Highway 166 was closed from Highway 101 to Highway 33 after a section of roadway collapsed.

About an hour later the CHP said Highway 33 was closed from Highway 166 to Ojai for emergency maintenance work.

Palmer Road from Foxen Canyon Road to Cat Canyon Road was temporarily closed Wednesday for debris removal.

Crews were working to clear several mud and rock slides that closed Highway 154 from Highway 246 to Santa Barbara.

Caltrans District 5 did not have an estimate of when the highway might reopen.

Rail service suspended

Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency has suspended Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service for up to 15 days as emergency repairs are made to the tracks, a LOSSAN spokeswoman said.

Union Pacific Railroad construction crews said the work will take from 10 to 16 days.

For updated information during the service suspension, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/plan-your-trip/alerts/travel-advisories/.

Santa Maria roads reopened

With the exception of one stretch of rural roadway, Santa Maria has reopened all 14 roads that were closed by flooding Monday, a city spokesman said.

Only Black Road between Betteravia and Stowell roads remained closed Wednesday due to standing water, said public information officer Mark Van De Kamp.

He said starting that day, the city would be pumping large amounts of water from the Blosser Basin at the northwest corner of the city to make room for additional runoff expected from the weekend storms.

In cooperation with the county, water will be pumped from the flood control basin on West Canal Street into the Blosser Channel, which will discharge the water into the Santa Maria River to the north.

Van De Kamp said residents can monitor road closures using an interactive map at https://arcg.is/1evPrj1, where links provide locations in the city where free sand is available for sandbags.

He also encouraged residents to follow the city's main Twitter page at https://twitter.com/City_SantaMaria or check the webpage at www.cityofsantamaria.org for the latest information.

Reservoirs rising

County reservoirs are continuing to rise as runoff flows in from Monday’s storm.

The County Flood Control District said as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Cachuma Lake had risen to 81.8% capacity, and Twitchell Reservoir reached 23% capacity.

Gibraltar reservoir was holding 101.2% of its capacity.

Rainfall totals were revised for the three-day storm, with the highest amount among the monitored stations at 17.34 inches reported on San Marcos Pass, followed by 13.71 inches at Gibraltar Dam. Bradbury Dam on Cachuma Lake received 7.44 inches.

Beach closures

After the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department closed the beach at Rancho Guadalupe Dunes County Park due to a spill of treated sewage into the Santa Maria River, the beaches three miles north of the river were closed by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

The public should not have contact with the river water nor the ocean water for a three-mile radius from where the river enters the ocean, officials said.

Effluent that spilled into the river had secondary treatment but had not been sanitized, leaving the potential for illness from bacteria.

Price gouging warning

When Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Jan. 4 for the impact of winter storms, protections against price gouging went into effect, said County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch.

Penal Code 396 prohibits raising the price of consumer food items, goods or services used for emergency cleanup, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials, housing, and transportation, freight and storage services by more than 10% in the 30 days following a declaration of an emergency.

The protections are in effect for 180 days for construction repair and reconstruction services.

Violators are subject to criminal prosecution that can result in one-year imprisonment in county jail and a fine of up to $10,000 as well as civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation, injunctive relief and mandatory restitution.

Savrnoch said anyone who suspects they have been a victim of price-gouging or has information regarding potential price-gouging should immediately file a complaint with the District Attorney’s Office by calling 805-568-2300 or by completing a consumer complaint form at https://da.countyofsb.org/da/consumer-protection.