Santa Barbara County is collecting donations for Toys for Tots, and all toys collected will stay in the area to be distributed to low-income children in need through Unity Shoppe, a county spokeswoman said.
Donation boxes are located at all Santa Barbara County Fire Department stations, where toys can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week, said Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, county communications manager and public information officer.
Boxes are also located in the lobby of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara County supervisors will top off the boxes at the Dec. 13 board meeting, and the boxes will be picked up Dec. 15, Buttitta said.
Toys, sports gear and electronics for all children, from preschool through high school, are needed and should be new and unwrapped.