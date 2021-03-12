Santa Barbara County Commission for Women launching town hall series

Santa Barbara County Commission for Women is launching a free monthly virtual town hall series modeled after its award-winning “Women Speak Up” forum.
The goal of the series is to bring women from throughout the county together to share their experiences, knowledge and awareness of issues and challenges facing women during the pandemic and long after, and to offer expertise and solutions, a commission spokeswoman said.
Attendees can expect to receive helpful and important information, data and links to resources and programs, the spokeswoman said.
The first in the series is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and is titled “Women: Work and Family in the Time of COVID-19.”
Scheduled speakers include Kathy Odell, chief executive officer of Women’s Economic Ventures; Jamie Collins, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria; and Sharon Tepper, vice president for People and Experience, the human resources department of Deckers Brands.
The event will be moderated by Susan Rose, and a question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.
To register for the first town hall on Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eiNpKtnoSC67fyEliQ9aiw.
Future sessions in the series will focus on a range of topics identified by constituents as the top issues affecting women in their communities since the pandemic began, the spokeswoman said.
Notifications about future sessions will be posted on the Commission for Women website at www.countyofsb.org/cfw/.
For general information about the Commission for Women, email ecamarena@co.santa-barbara.ca.us
