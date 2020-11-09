Santa Barbara County confirms 103 COVID-19 cases over 3-day period

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 62 COVID-19 cases over the Nov. 7-8 weekend, followed by 41 cases on Monday.
Of the 62 cases confirmed over the weekend, 15 were reported Saturday, followed by 47 on Sunday, according to county data.
The total number of cases in the county is now 10,230, with 164 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county has remained fairly consistent since last week. Twelve individuals are currently hospitalized, with three in the ICU.
In the city of Santa Maria, 36 out of 4,226 total COVID-19 cases remain active. Seventy-two individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 14 out of 400 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 12 out of 979 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, one out of 187 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, six out of 475 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, the Public Health Department confirmed an additional 183 COVID-19 cases over the Nov. 7-8 weekend, followed by 43 new cases on Monday.
The total number of cases in the county is now 4,794, with 474 cases still considered active and contagious.
Saturday marked the county's highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, with 124 new cases added. This increase is part of an ongoing second surge in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.
Rising cases among Cal Poly University students in San Luis Obispo have partially contributed to the county's overall increase. As of Monday, 47 new COVID-19 cases had been discovered among Cal Poly students living on and off campus, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard.
On Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health will provide a weekly COVID-19 metric updates for all counties on the Blueprint for a Safer Economy page.
Santa Barbara County, along with San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, is currently in the state's red tier, indicating substantial spread of the virus. Advancing into the next tier, the orange tier, will require Santa Barbara County to maintain a daily case rate of 3.9 per 100,000 people for two consecutive weeks.
The county's case rate has been slowly rising over the past month, with a current adjusted case rate of 4.6 per 100,000 people, according to state data.
